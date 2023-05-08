Hearings in spa shooter case postponed until August

Glanville acknowledged there were “a lot of things going on,” especially given the July and August court terms.

“We’ll have to see what goes on at that time which may affect other proceedings,” Glanville said.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Long admitted to the March 16, 2021, shootings after his arrest and has already been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences, plus 35 years, for killing four people and wounding a fifth at a spa in Cherokee County.

Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49, Daoyou Feng, 44, Delaina Yaun, 33, and Paul Michels, 54, were killed at Youngs Asian Massage near Acworth when Long opened fire after a massage. A fifth person, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, was injured.

Credit: Family Photos Credit: Family Photos

Afterward, Long got in his SUV and drove about 30 miles to Piedmont Road in Atlanta where Yong Ae Yue, 63, Soon Chung Park, 74, Suncha Kim, 69, and Hyun Jung Grant, 51, were gunned down at the Gold Spa and the Aromatherapy Spa, authorities said.

Six of the eight victims killed that day were Asian women. The shootings stunned the nation and galvanized members of metro Atlanta’s Asian American community, prompting widespread condemnation of what many viewed as an apparent hate crime.