Another Georgia football player jailed for traffic offenses

This was the 17th incident in which an individual associated with Georgia football has been jailed by police or cited for traffic-related incidents since a fatal accident involving alcohol and speeding took the lives of a football player Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chadler LeCroy in January of 2023. There have been only two arrests in 2024.

Junior running back Trevor Etienne, a first-year transfer from Florida, was jailed in March for allegedly driving his 2024 Audi at more than 80 miles an hour in a 40-mph zone. Cited for DUI, reckless driving and two other misdemeanor charges, that case has yet to be adjudicated.

White is a 2024 early-enrollee from Cartersville. He was a 4-star prospect when he signed with the Bulldogs before graduating from Cass High School. He scored a touchdown in the G-Day Spring Game on April 15.

GEORGIA FOOTBALL TRAFFIC OFFENSE CHRONOLOGY (SINCE 2023)

1. Jan. 15, 2023 – Chandler LeCroy, recruiting analyst: LeCroy and sophomore football player Devin Willock were killed in a high-speed, alcohol-related crash in which Willock was a passenger. Football player Warren McClendon and recruiting analyst Tory Bowles also were passengers and were injured. Police determined that LeCroy was racing Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter at more than 100 mph on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens before leaving the roadway and striking trees and an apartment building. In March, Carter’s no-contest plea yielded a sentence that included of 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and attendance at a state-approved defensive-driving course.

2. Feb. 21, 2023 -- Jamon Dumas-Johnson, junior, linebacker: for racing and reckless driving for an incident that actually occurred Jan. 10. On April 17, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and had racing charge dismissed. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and was ordered complete a defensive driving course and traffic violators’ impact program, pay a $635 fine and do 40 hours of community service.

3. Feb. 17, 2023 -- Aliou Bah, freshman, offensive lineman: Stopped in February by Athens-Clarke County Police for driving 65 in a 45-mph zone in a gray 2020 Dodge Charger on Atlanta Highway at Epps Bridge Parkway. He received 12 months’ probation and was ordered to complete a defensive driving course and traffic violators’ impact program, pay a $635 fine and do 40 hours of community service.

4. Feb. 23, 2023 -- De’Nylon Morrissette, sophomore, receiver: Stopped by Athens-Clarke County Police for driving 81 in a 45-mph zone on Atlanta Highway in his gray 2019 Dodge Charger.

5. Feb. 23, 2023 -- Marvin Jones, freshman, defensive end: Stopped by Georgia State Patrol in Athens for driving 93 in a 65-mph zone on the Highway 10 Loop, which is the four-lane perimeter highway that surrounds Athens.

6. March 1, 2023 -- Jalen Carter, junior, defensive lineman: Arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police on charges of street racing and reckless driving stemming from the Jan. 15 double-fatality crash that took the life of teammate Devin Willock and football recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. On March 16, his no-contest plea yielded a sentence of 12 months of probation, $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and attendance of state-approved defensive-driving course.

7. March 25, 2023 -- Christen Miller, freshman, defensive lineman: Stopped by Oconee County Sheriff’s Department for driving 95 in a 65-mph zone.

8. March 25, 2023 -- Kendall Milton, sophomore, running back: Stopped by Georgia State Patrol in Athens and cited for driving 79 in a 65-mph zone.

9. May 2, 2023 – Morrissette #2: Pulled over in Walton County for traveling 91 in a 55-mph zone.

10. May 9, 2023 – Morrisette #3: Arrested for DUI/drugs by Oconee County authorities at 3:30 a.m. after striking another vehicle from behind on Georgia Highway 316. Also charged with driving on a restricted license and too fast for conditions.

11. May 15, 2023 -- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, junior, receiver: Stopped by police in Coral Springs, Florida, for speeding (60 in a 50-mph zone).

12. May 16, 2023 -- Rosemy-Jacksaint #2: Stopped by police in Coral Springs, Florida, cited for speeding (71 in a 40-mph zone).

13. May 23, 2023 -- Rosemy-Jacksaint #3: Pulled over Athens-Clarke County Police after being clocked at 90 in a 45-mph zone on Atlanta Highway. Jailed for reckless driving and “speeding-maximum limits.”

14. July 5, 2023 -- Samuel M’Pemba, freshman, linebacker: Stopped by Oconee County Sheriff’s Department and cited for driving 88 in a 55-mph zone.

15. July 31, 2023 -- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, redshirt freshman, defensive lineman: Stopped on I-85 in Franklin County for driving 90 in a 70-mph zone. Records review revealed Ingram-Dawkins had a warrant in Athens-Clarke County for failure to appear in court to resolve a handicap parking violation. Was jailed, posted a $13 bond and was fined $200 for contempt of court.

16. Sept. 1, 2023 – Jarvis Jones, Georgia’s player connection coordinator: Stopped by Athens-Clarke County Police at 10:40 p.m. for allegedly driving 86 mph in a 40-mph zone on Atlanta Highway. Jones was arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding/maximum limits and booked in Athens-Clarke County Jail.

17. March 24, 2024 – Trevor Etienne, rising junior, running back: Pulled over at 1:50 a.m. on South Milledge Avenue for allegedly driving his 2024 Audi at speeds between 80-90 mph after drinking in downtown Athens. Charged with DUI, reckless driving and two other misdemeanor charges.

18. May 18, 2024 – Freshman wide receiver Sacovie White: Pulled over by Athens-Clarke County Police just after midnight and arrested for reckless driving and driving the wrong-way on a one-way street.