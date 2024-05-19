Man found shot to death in vehicle at Gwinnett strip mall

A man was found shot to death inside a parked vehicle at a Gwinnett County strip mall early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Gwinnett County police responded around 3:15 a.m. to the shooting at the Indian Trail Court plaza, where officers came across the victim inside a parked vehicle. The strip mall, located in the 800 block of Indian Trail Lilburn Road near Burns Road, is home to several restaurants and stores.

Police said the incident began on Indian Trial between Burns and Dickens Roads and ended in the parking lot of the strip mall. Because the victim’s family has not been notified, police did not release his name.

No other details were shared by police on what led up to the shooting, or if any arrests had been made. Authorities said a motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

“The detectives are working to put the incident together to know when and how the incident took place,” a Gwinnett police spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I do not know if the vehicle sustained damage from penetrating bullets or not.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or see the Crime Stoppers website.

