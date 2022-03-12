Remembering victims of metro Atlanta spa shootings a year later

It’s the little things he misses most: his mom’s smile, her home-cooking, even helping her change lightbulbs around the house.

He described his mother as a remarkable woman who adored her sons and would have done anything for him and his older brother.

“I miss her food. I miss her waiting by the door when we came over,” said Peterson, 39. “I just miss all those small things we took for granted when she was here.”

Caption New Georgia Project representative Billy Honor addresses attendees of an event honoring the victims of the Atlanta spa shootings Saturday, March 12, 2022. The event was sponsored by Asian-American area leaders on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy. (Photo: Daniel Varnado for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Saturday’s event featured several speakers from Atlanta’s Asian American community. As heartbreaking as the killings at three spas in Cherokee and Fulton counties were, they said, the events of March 16, 2021, galvanized the community and brought people closer together.

Several state lawmakers and local officials attended the event, along with representatives for U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. A member of President Joe Biden’s staff also made the trip from Washington, said Phi Nguyen, executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, which helped organize the memorial.

Caption Laura DeGroot (left) and Robert Sakamaki lay flowers on a statue during an event paying tribute to the victims of the Atlanta spa shootings Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Photo: Daniel Varnado for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Peterson fought back tears as he addressed the crowd. And family members of two other victims – Suncha Kim and Daoyou Feng — penned heartfelt letters explaining what the gunman took from them when he walked into those spas and opened fire.

“My mother, the grandmother of my children, was killed by a person that none of us knew,” Kim’s daughter wrote. “She disappeared forever from our everyday lives in an instant.”

Caption Residents gather at Blackburn Park off Ashford Dunwoody Road to pay tribute to the victims of last year's spa shootings Saturday, March 12, 2022. The event was sponsored by AsianAmerican area leaders just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the tragedy. (Photo: Daniel Varnado for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Sonia Chang, a 28-year-old accountant who lives in Duluth, felt it was important to remember the eight victims killed in last year’s mass shootings and “share some of that grief” with their families.

“We have to stick together in order to thrive and succeed,” said Chang, who is Korean American. “Through this tragedy came resilience and a greater sense of community.”