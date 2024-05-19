Students fearful, seek answers after fatal shooting on KSU campus

Students were still reeling and seeking answers during a quiet and cloudy Sunday morning at Kennesaw State University, hours after one of their own was fatally shot on campus.

Trevor Morgan had just finished his freshman year and was at work Saturday when he received a text and voicemail on his phone that someone had been shot. An armed intruder was reported at the university around 4 p.m., sending the campus into lockdown for just under an hour.

But for Morgan, it was something he had already been used during his short time at the university. Just four months ago, he became trapped in the lunch room during another lockdown on campus after three people robbed an Uber’s driver’s vehicle and drove it there.

“I still have to go to school,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You can’t really do anything about it.”

According to authorities, school officials gave the all-clear Saturday after a female student was shot near the South Campus housing area. Her name has not been released. A person was detained in connection with the shooting, but school officials have not said if they were also a student or the armed intruder initially reported.

Situated in a patrol vehicle near the department of public safety building Sunday was a Kennesaw State University police officer, who declined to release more information, telling the AJC to contact the university’s media relations team, which anticipated an update at some point Sunday.

“There is no threat to the campus community,” college spokesperson Tammy DeMel said Saturday. In a social media post, KSU said it is offering counseling resources for those in need.

The shooting led to a brief closure of stores, including a coffee shop across campus, where employees went about their Sunday morning grabbing drinks and pastries for tired patrons. It was business as usual, though some workers and customers remarked how they were shocked and saddened about what had happened just hours earlier.

At a nearby table sat Katya Klimov, a recent graduate who hadn’t heard about the gunfire until she entered the shop. She lives about eight minutes away from campus, where she attended classes from 2019-2023, and was busy typing away on a laptop.

“It’s horrible, but unfortunately (I’m) not too surprised, because it’s been happening so much,” she said, citing the recent carjacking and other robberies during her time there.

The criminal justice major said she usually felt safe on campus but made sure to never go out at night. She was shocked to learn the shooting happened in the afternoon. “Oh my God,” she said.

“I really hope they implement better rules on campus to keep the people safe,” Klimov added. “But I mean, you never know. It can happen literally anywhere, unfortunately.”

During the quiet morning on campus, most students were still asleep inside their dorms and apartments, or away with family over the summer. A few young people were seen going on runs, while an employee a nearby Waffle House discussed the shooting and remarked how they expected it would get busy later in the day.

Many still had questions about what happened, including Morgan who moved to Atlanta from the North Georgia mountains. After the shooting, he said the school also gave him a call and left between three to four voice messages, but he hasn’t heard anything since.

Police have yet to share a motive, the relationship between the suspect and victim, or where exactly the shooting occurred on campus.

The student is at least the second to be killed on a Georgia college campus this year. In February, nursing student Laken Riley was killed near the University of Georgia’s intramural fields. A 26-year-old man, Jose Antonio Ibarra, was recently indicted on charges including murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with intent to rape and kidnapping. Ibara is due to enter pleas to 10 counts during an arraignment hearing in Athens on May 31.

On Sunday, while situated at a gas station near campus, Morgan admitted he tries not to worry about violence in general or at KSU — a trait he acquired growing up away from a big city.

“Maybe I should though,” he admitted.