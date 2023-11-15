Drought-related trend continues as wildfire burns on Lake Allatoona shoreline

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported a wildfire on the shoreline of Lake Allatoona just north of the dam Wednesday morning, continuing a trend of recent fires fueled by drought in North Georgia.

A photo shared by the Corps showed burning leaf litter and heavy smoke in the woods near Cooper Branch, a popular hiking and day-use area just across the lake from Red Top Mountain State Park. The Corps did not say how large the fire was or how much of it had been contained.

An ongoing drought in North Georgia, falling leaves and gusty winds have created ideal conditions for wildfires. Wet weather over the weekend did little to alleviate persistent dryness caused by unusually low rainfall totals in September and October.