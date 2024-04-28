Metro Atlanta

Amid tensions, Emory tries to focus on graduation

Protesters gathered for a third day of pro-Palestine demonstrations on the Emory University quad.
Protesters gathered for a second day of pro-Palestine demonstrations on the Emory University quad.
Protesters gather for the third day on the Emory University quad on Saturday, April 27 , 2024, and were still present late into the evening. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Updated 17 minutes ago

The quad at Emory University was mostly quiet and empty Sunday following three days of protests.

News cameras were replaced with cellphones as friends and classmates lined up to take graduation pictures in the section of campus where more than a dozen students were arrested Thursday amid the ongoing war protests.

There were the occasional shouts of “free Palestine” from young people in the area during a 4 p.m. protest -- with a few police officers watching closely nearby. Evidence of recent days’ vandalism on buildings was still visible. For example, “FREE PALESTINE” could still be seen on the exterior of the Michael C. Carlos Museum despite efforts to remove the graffiti.

When graffiti was being spray-painted on at least one building on the quad Saturday night, Emory police came in and broke up the crowd. On Sunday morning, President Gregory Fenves released a statement condemning the actions of a few individuals — whose vandalism followed two days of peaceful protests.

The quad was mostly quiet at Emory University on Sunday, with just a few dozen people protesting during the late afternoon.

“Last night’s incidents follow similar vandalism that occurred on the Quad last Monday. The Emory Police Department is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to investigate these crimes,” he noted.

While the university hasn’t seen any arrests so far this weekend after Thursday, the demonstrations at some college campuses weren’t peaceful. More than 200 protesters were arrested Saturday at Northeastern University, Arizona State University, Indiana University and Washington University in St. Louis. The New York Times reported that more than 700 protesters have been arrested on U.S. campuses since April 18.

Emory’s commencement ceremony on May 13 on the quad will feature Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and CEO of the Morehouse School of Medicine, as the scheduled speaker.

“I am dedicated to keeping this campus safe as community members finish classes, continue their research, sit for exams, and prepare for Commencement,” Fenves said.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

