Large Northwest Georgia wildfire sparked by arson, officials say

The bone-dry conditions, falling leaves and gusty winds have combined to fuel several significant blazes. And with no rain in the forecast until late this week, officials are warning there’s a high risk that more fires could spark in the coming days.

“We’re recommending any planned outdoor burning be postponed for now.” Georgia Forestry Commission director Tim Lowrimore said in a statement.

The largest wildfire currently burning in Georgia is located about 50 miles northwest of Dalton in Walker County, off State Route 157. That blaze, which ignited on October 21, escaped containment lines last Thursday and has since torched around 700 acres. It is now 50% contained, according to the GFC, and 18 more wildland firefighters have been dispatched to the area to help.

The forestry commission said its investigators have determined that fire was set deliberately and the Georgia Arson Control Program is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

A few other smaller fires have also torn through Northwest Georgia in recent days. At least one of those, located in Dade County just below the Georgia-Tennessee border, is still active but is now 95% contained, according to the GFC.

The end of summer and early fall have been much drier than normal for most of the state. Atlanta received only 1.29 inches of rain in September, a third of what has typically fallen during the month over the last 30 years. October was not much better — The city got 1.8 inches of rain, 54% of what is normal for the month, according to National Weather Service data.

Farther north, the rainfall deficit is even worse. A patch of extreme drought has developed in Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Walker, Whitfield counties and surrounding areas in the northwest corner of the state, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps. Portions of those same counties are at “extreme” risk of fire — the highest level — according to the GFC’s latest map.

The lack of rainfall isn’t just posing problems for firefighters. Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a natural disaster declaration for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, and Walker counties because of the worsening drought. The move will allow affected farmers in the area to apply for emergency loans.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper thanked his federal counterpart, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, for making the declaration.

“The lack of moisture in the soil impacts every aspect of an agricultural operation, from delaying winter grains to forcing farmers to purchase hay to feed their cattle,” Harper said in a news release.

Temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday could approach record highs in many parts of Georgia. But beyond that, there is a good chance that firefighters and farmers could get some much-needed rain in the coming days.

As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service’s latest forecast called for cooler air with clouds and rain to arrive in North Georgia by Friday afternoon. More scattered showers are predicted for Sunday and next Monday, but the dry air and above normal temperatures are expected to return by mid-week.