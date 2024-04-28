Two injured in shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Two men were shot and injured late Saturday night after a “physical dispute” along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head, chest, and leg. They also found a 33-year-old man who was shot in the groin.

Neither of the men were conscious, according to police, but were breathing and transported to the hospital.

Officers believe the physical dispute with several other males led to the gunfire.

The investigation is still ongoing.

