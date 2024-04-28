Crime & Public Safety

Two injured in shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Atlanta Police responded late Saturday night to a shooting at an Apartment complex on M.L.K Jr Drive SW. Police arrived on scene to find two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to Grady hospital. Saturday, April 27, 2024 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

Atlanta Police responded late Saturday night to a shooting at an Apartment complex on M.L.K Jr Drive SW. Police arrived on scene to find two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to Grady hospital. Saturday, April 27, 2024 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
39 minutes ago

Two men were shot and injured late Saturday night after a “physical dispute” along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head, chest, and leg. They also found a 33-year-old man who was shot in the groin.

Neither of the men were conscious, according to police, but were breathing and transported to the hospital.

Officers believe the physical dispute with several other males led to the gunfire.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Quiet Sunday so far after tensions Saturday night at Emory

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: White House correspondents' dinner alongside Gaza war protest

Credit: AP

Trump is running against Biden. But he keeps bringing up another Democrat: Jimmy Carter

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

OPINION: College Park’s underhanded decision

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

OPINION: College Park’s underhanded decision

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta is pursuing prestigious Sundance Film Festival
The Latest

Credit: Lilburn police

1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lilburn food mart
Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say
New charge for man accused of poisoning Smyrna police officers
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday
Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)
15 things to do this weekend: Move for Grady, Mitsubishi Electric Classic