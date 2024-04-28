Man shot early Sunday morning at park in Vine City

One person was shot early Sunday morning at Rodney Cook Sr. Park on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, Atlanta police said.
When police arrived close to 2 a.m., they found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the left arm and abdomen. He was not alert, police said, but was conscious and transported to a hospital.
Police believe the suspect fled the scene immediately after the shooting.
This investigation is ongoing.
