BREAKING | 1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lilburn food mart

Atlanta pursuing bid for prestigious Sundance Film Festival
Crime & Public Safety

By
15 minutes ago

A woman was killed and two men injured in a triple shooting Saturday night at a small Gwinnett County food mart, according to Lilburn police.

Investigators believe a man shot two employees inside the Tana Food Mart on Lawrenceville Highway before turning the gun on himself at around 6 p.m., Capt. Scott Bennett said.

A 57-year-old woman died at the scene and two men were taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett for treatment of gunshot wounds, Bennett said. The woman’s 62-year-old husband was shot in the leg by another 62-year-old man who then shot himself in the head, police said.

ExploreLilburn honors police officer killed on duty 30 years ago

The names of those involved were not released late Saturday, pending notification of family members. Investigators said the shooting was a domestic violence incident and the public was not at danger. The investigation continued late Saturday.

Tana Food Mart, located at 4485 Lawrenceville Highway, is an Ethiopian convenience store, according to the company website.

