Crashes kill 9 on Georgia roads over New Year’s weekend

This weekend, Troopers and MCCD Officers are on duty, working tirelessly to keep Georgia roadways safe. If you're stepping out to welcome the New Year tonight, prioritize safety – have a designated sober driver. Let's make it a celebration to remember, responsibly. pic.twitter.com/Z0lud8pmQZ — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) December 31, 2023

During the Christmas weekend, 14 were killed in crashes. Last year, 18 were killed during the 2023 New Year holiday.

Of the most recent traffic deaths reported statewide, five were in metro Atlanta.

Early Monday, a woman was hit by a vehicle and thrown off an overpass on I-20 near Fulton Industrial Boulevard, according to the South Fulton police department.

The woman later identified as Melody Coburn, 43, was standing on the side of the interstate and was hit while her car was being loaded onto a tow truck. No details were released on whether criminal charges are expected in the crash.

In a separate crash in the Augusta area, a 3-year-old boy was killed by an alleged drunk driver, according to the state patrol. The crash happened around 9:36 p.m. Monday night on Interstate 520 westbound in Richmond County, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Troopers believe the driver of a Cadillac Escalade hit a tow truck driver and the impact killed the boy, who was in the backseat of the SUV.

Authorities hadn’t said as of Tuesday whether alcohol played a role in other deadly crashes over the weekend in Georgia.

About 37 people die in drunken driving crashes every day in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA. In Georgia, roughly one-fourth of all traffic crashes are related to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety reported.

In addition to deadly crashes reported in DeKalb, Cobb and Newton counties, troopers from posts in Brunswick, Statesboro and Grovetown also investigated fatal wrecks.