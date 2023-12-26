14 killed on Georgia’s roads over Christmas weekend

Crashes killed 13 people in Georgia during last year’s Christmas travel period, which was down from 16 fatalities in 2021, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Now, troopers and other law enforcement agencies are focused on keeping travelers safe during next weekend’s celebrations ringing in the new year.

The New Year’s holiday travel period, which is also 78 hours long, begins at 6 p.m. on Friday and runs through Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Authorities stepped up patrols across the state over the back-to-back holiday travel weekends and are encouraging drivers not to drink before getting behind the wheel.

“This time of year, there is an increase in social gatherings with our friends, loved ones and work families where there is a greater likelihood of alcohol being consumed,” said DPS Commissioner Col. Billy Hitchens. “Always have a plan to have a sober driver to help make our roads safer for everyone.”

