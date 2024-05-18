Politics

Biden lands in Atlanta ahead of Morehouse commencement address

President Joe Biden, in foreground at right, greets Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens as Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., from right, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. and Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., look on at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden, in foreground at right, greets Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens as Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., from right, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. and Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., look on at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By , and
34 minutes ago

A team of Morehouse Men, led by U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, were on hand Saturday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to greet President Joe Biden ahead of his highly anticipated commencement address at the all-male HBCU.

Biden’s Sunday morning commencement address will be the highlight of a long weekend in Atlanta for the president, who is using the trip to address and shore up Black voters and to raise money.

President Joe Biden, second from right, is greeted by alumni of Morehouse College including Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., from left, Marlon Kimpson, a member of the advisory committee for trade policy and negotiations in the office of the U.S. Trade Representative, and Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., upon arriving at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Home Depot co-founder and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is hosting a private afternoon fundraiser for Biden.

Biden arrived in Atlanta shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Down in Columbus, Republican heavyweights at the state GOP convention greeted Biden’s arrival with an eye roll.

Several referred to polls showing his slipping support among Black voters and backlash over his handling of Israel’s war with Hamas.

”America’s allies are hurting and our president and our Democratic senators are not standing up for them,” said former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler. “Yet every blue-haired they/them on campus who gets thrown in jail is immediately bailed out.”

“This state is the firewall to Washington and President Trump cannot win the country without winning Georgia,” said Loeffler. “So all of our work is incredibly important.”

Along with Warnock, Biden was greeted by United States Sen. Jon Ossoff, U.S. Rep Nikema Williams, U.S. Rep Sanford Bishop and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

As he laughed and posed for photos in front of Air Force 1, it was also of note that notable members of the Morehouse alumni community were there.

Shortly after Biden was announced as the commencement speaker, several members of the alumni, as well as students and faculty, objected to the choice, primarily because of the administration’s support of Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas along the Gaza strip.

President Joe Biden, third from right, poses with alumni of Morehouse College including Montgomery, Ala. Mayor Steven Reed, from left, Birmingham, Ala. Mayor Randall Woodfin, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Marlon Kimpson, a member of the advisory committee for trade policy and negotiations in the office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., and John Eaves, former chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, upon arriving at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Several of them had called for the school to rescind the invitation and have threatened to protest the Sunday morning ceremony.

Despite that, Montgomery, Alabama Mayor Steven Reed; Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin; United States Trade Representative Marlon Kimpson; and former Fulton County Commissioner John Eaves, all Morehouse graduates, welcomed the president to Georgia.

Stay with AJC.com for updates on Biden’s visit.

Woman killed after drive-by shooting in NW Atlanta
