Biden lands in Atlanta ahead of Morehouse commencement address

Home Depot co-founder and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is hosting a private afternoon fundraiser for Biden.

Biden arrived in Atlanta shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Down in Columbus, Republican heavyweights at the state GOP convention greeted Biden’s arrival with an eye roll.

Several referred to polls showing his slipping support among Black voters and backlash over his handling of Israel’s war with Hamas.

”America’s allies are hurting and our president and our Democratic senators are not standing up for them,” said former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler. “Yet every blue-haired they/them on campus who gets thrown in jail is immediately bailed out.”

“This state is the firewall to Washington and President Trump cannot win the country without winning Georgia,” said Loeffler. “So all of our work is incredibly important.”

Along with Warnock, Biden was greeted by United States Sen. Jon Ossoff, U.S. Rep Nikema Williams, U.S. Rep Sanford Bishop and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

As he laughed and posed for photos in front of Air Force 1, it was also of note that notable members of the Morehouse alumni community were there.

Shortly after Biden was announced as the commencement speaker, several members of the alumni, as well as students and faculty, objected to the choice, primarily because of the administration’s support of Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas along the Gaza strip.

Several of them had called for the school to rescind the invitation and have threatened to protest the Sunday morning ceremony.

Despite that, Montgomery, Alabama Mayor Steven Reed; Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin; United States Trade Representative Marlon Kimpson; and former Fulton County Commissioner John Eaves, all Morehouse graduates, welcomed the president to Georgia.

