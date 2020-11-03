AJC logo
    • Atlanta spa shootings - Full coverage

    Coverage of the fatal shootings March 16 in Cherokee County and Atlanta
    03/16/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — Atlanta Police Officers and Detectives respond to a crime scene at Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa, both located in the 1900 block of Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A 21-year-old man from Woodstock, who was captured in South Georgia on Tuesday night, is the suspect in three metro Atlanta massage parlor shootings that left eight people dead, authorities said. Robert Aaron Long was first identified as the suspect in the shooting at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County that left four people dead and one person injured, according to the sheriff’s office. He is also a suspect in two more shootings at similar businesses in northeast Atlanta that resulted in four more deaths, according to a sheriff’s office spokesman. Six of the eight victims were Asian women, authorities said. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
    News| 3h ago
    Spa shootings: A timeline of events that left 8 dead in metro Atlanta
    Atlanta Police Officers and detectives work a crime scene at Gold Spa along Piedmont Road NE. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
    News| 1h ago
    ‘A crime against us all’: Atlanta mayor condemns deadly spa shooting spree
    A massage parlor is seen where a multiple fatal shooting occurred on Tuesday, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Robert Aaron Long, a white man, is accused of killing several people, most of whom were of Asian descent, at massage parlors in the Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
    News
    PHOTOS: Deadly shooting spree at Atlanta massage parlors
    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, was arrested in Crip County and charged with murder in the case of three separate shootings that left eight people dead.
    News| 12m ago
    Cops: Shooting suspect says he targeted spas because of sexual addiction
    National & World News| 22m ago
    U.S. outrage over Atlanta spa shootings; Obama cites gun epidemic, anti-Asian violence
    Dr. Michelle Au.
    Political Insider| 1h ago
    The Jolt: Georgia state senator warned of Asian hate crimes Monday
