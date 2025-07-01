The window for NBA teams to negotiate with free agents has blasted open. Several players have already agreed, in principle, to deals, including two who suited up for the Hawks last season.
Veteran center Clint Capela reportedly agreed to a three-year $21.5 million contract with the Rockets after five seasons in Atlanta. Wing Caris LeVert reportedly agreed to two-year $29 million deal with the Pistons.
The Hawks acquired Capela at the February 2020 trade deadline in the team’s bid to add size in the frontcourt. Capela played a pivotal role in helping the Hawks reach the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. He most notably scored the go-ahead jumper over Brook Lopez in Game 1 of that series.
With the Hawks, Capela averaged 11.8 points, 11,3 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He started 313 games for Atlanta.
Capela was the second-longest-tenured member of the Hawks after guard Trae Young.
The Hawks acquired LeVert at last season’s trade deadline. The 30-year-old provided the Hawks with scoring off the bench as they made their late-season push.
LeVert averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists .
ESPN was first to report the deals.
