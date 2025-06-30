Border Patrol ads nothing to ‘freak out’ about
Regarding the AJC article June 26 relating that pizza workers in Decatur were “freaking out” over job recruitment ads for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency: The ads cite promising careers and signing bonuses for an important law enforcement agency that strives to enforce U.S. law and keep Americans safe from many who wish us ill and stop illegal drugs that have poured over the border to kill our children and citizens
There are citizens who might benefit and want these jobs. Calling the ads “propaganda,” “freaking out,” and burning the boxes suggests the lunacy of taking national security advice from a pizza prep cook.
STEVE MILLER, DECATUR
Don’t blame ICE for broken system
Several U.S. presidents from both parties have “kicked the can down the road” for decades when it comes to immigration reform. The system is broken, and while no one wants violent criminals in their community, we need immigrants to maintain a healthy economy.
Trump’s rhetoric and the large uptick in arrests by ICE officers are disconcerting and viewed as draconian by many. But demonizing and attacking ICE and U.S. Border Patrol employees doing their job is misguided. It serves only to generate animosity and violence aimed at them while the larger problem remains unaddressed.
FRANK MANFRE, SMYRNA
Common-sense laws could stop gun violence
For two days last week, the AJC front page had stories of gun violence: first, the death of a 12-year-old in a random drive-by shooting, and next, the death of an adult at the hands of a toddler who found a gun lying nearby.
A neighbor of the 12-year-old is quoted as saying, “This gun violence must stop.” She is absolutely right, of course. It must stop. But for that to happen, a number of other things have to happen. Hardest of all would be clearing the human heart of certain emotions or at least redirecting them. Much easier would be the passage of basic common-sense laws that make it harder for guns to be available to anyone and everyone.
It is up to the state legislature to pass such laws. It is up to us voters to elect the members of the legislature. And to talk to them, email, text, write letters, attend meetings, stand quietly with posters asking for a stop to gun violence, and list some possible laws that could be passed but which are just languishing somewhere in the Capitol. (I can still see the small group of Quakers standing every Wednesday at noon on the main street in Chapel Hill protesting the Vietnam War.) Something has to work eventually.
ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA
