The Hawks have added a piece that beefs up their defense on the first day of NBA free agency.
They acquired wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a sign-and-trade agreement with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a league source familiar with the situation.
The two sides reportedly agreed to a four-year deal worth $62 million, including a player option in the final season.
As part of the trade, the Hawks reportedly sent a 2027 second-round pick via Cleveland and cash to the Timberwolves.
Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists, all while shooting 38.1% from deep.
Now, the Hawks have a player on the wing who can take some of the defensive pressure off of Dyson Daniels.
In using a sign-and-trade to potentially bring Alexander-Walker to Atlanta, the Hawks did not need to use the non-taxpayer midlevel exception. The Hawks could absorb Alexander-Walker into the $25.3 million traded player exception created from the Dejounte Murray deal.
Plus, the Hawks still have room to acquire another player using the TPE.
According to multiple salary cap analysts, the Hawks sit just over $18 million under the luxury tax.
The Hawks reportedly lost Caris LeVert and Clint Capela in the open hours of free agency.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
How the Hawks could use their traded-player exception
The Hawks created a $25.3 million traded-player exception when they sent Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans last season. The deadline to use it is July 7.
What does acquisition of center Kristaps Porzingis mean for the Hawks?
A three-team deal brings 7-foot-2 Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks.
Poll: What do you think of the Hawks’ moves to acquire Porzingis and Newell?
The Hawks made a big move Wednesday night during the NBA draft to acquire Asa Newell, one day after the trade for Kristaps Porzingis.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch
Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.
Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth
Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.
GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service
The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.