2nd victim dies after weekend shooting at Atlanta park, police say

Authorities have not said what led to the incident.
Two men died after being shot Saturday night at Coan Park in Atlanta, police said.

45 minutes ago

A second victim has died following a shooting at an Atlanta park Saturday, according to police.

The incident took place at Coan Park, just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood, in the late evening. Anthony Pearson, 33, died at the scene. The second victim has not been publicly identified.

When officers arrived, they found Pearson shot in the head and another person suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said. The second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.

Pearson was attending an event for his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, when the gunfire broke out, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Police have not said what led to the shooting. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has requested the report from the incident.

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

