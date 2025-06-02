A second victim has died following a shooting at an Atlanta park Saturday, according to police.

The incident took place at Coan Park, just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood, in the late evening. Anthony Pearson, 33, died at the scene. The second victim has not been publicly identified.

When officers arrived, they found Pearson shot in the head and another person suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said. The second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.