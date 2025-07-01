Explore Hawks lose two veteran rotation pieces in free agency

In Kennard, the Hawks will find even more spacing off the bench. The 29-year-old has shot under 40% on a high volume of 3-point attempts just twice in his career. He also brings playoff experience from his stops with the Pistons, Clippers and Grizzlies.

To bring Kennard aboard, the Hawks could have used their non-taxpayer mid-level exception worth roughly $14.1 million. Even with the agreement, the Hawks still remain $7 million under the luxury tax.

Once the Hawks can officially sign players to deals on July 6, they will have 12 players under contract. They also have to anticipate the signing of their first-round draft pick, Asa Newell.

The latest agreement continues the Hawks’ aggressive moves to improve the roster after they acquired Kristaps Porzingis last week.