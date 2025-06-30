The 6-foot, 186-pound left-hander has three saves and 44 strikeouts over 29⅔ innings. He’s ranked as the Braves’ No. 29 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Ritchie, from Bainbridge Island, Washington, was a Braves first-round pick in 2022 (35th overall). A right-hander, Richie is ranked as the Braves’ No. 6 prospect by MLB Pipeline. Between Rome and Columbus, Ritchie is 4-4 with a 2.51 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and .175 opponent batting average this season.

Harris and Ritchie are two of 50 players included in the Futures game rosters. This year’s game will be seven innings, and both clubs will be led from the dugout by a pair of Braves legends in Chipper Jones (NL) and Marquis Grissom (American League).

Also on the NL roster is Charlie Condon, a former Georgia Bulldog who is an infielder in the Colorado Rockies organization.

Additionally, there are two players with connections to the Braves. Marquis Grissom Jr., a pitcher in the Nationals organization, is featured on the NL roster. His father is a former Braves player who was the starting center fielder for the Braves’ 1995 World Series champions. Infielder George Lombard Jr. of the New York Yankees organization is the son of George Lombard, a second-round draft pick of the Braves in 1994 who played at The Lovett School.