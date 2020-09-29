Hearing scheduled in TV news station’s lawsuit against Cobb sheriff

Wade, a partner at Marietta law firm Wade, Bradley & Campbell, told the AJC that he was asked by Warren during the summer to look into complaints about the use of force, racial biases and discrimination and allegations of neglect dating back five years.

Since 2004, 51 inmates have died at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, the lawsuit states. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported earlier that nine of those detainees have died since December 2018. The deaths have spurred an outpouring of community concern over jail conditions and a number of deaths advocates and families say could have been prevented.

A series of town halls hosted by the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia and other organizations have been held on the subject over the past year.