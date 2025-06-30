The time for NBA teams to negotiate with free agents has arrived, and the Hawks have the opportunity to continue improving their roster.
As the free-agency circus begins with the negotiating period and eventual signings on Sunday, the Hawks have several assets at their disposal.
One is the traded-player exception (TPE), which allows them to acquire players to shape out their roster. They created a $25.3 million trade exception when they traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans last season. They also have two others: a $13.1 million TPE and a $3.5 million TPE created from the trades of Bogdan Bogdanovic (Clippers) and Cody Zeller (Rockets), respectively.
While the Hawks have until February to use the smaller exceptions, the deadline to use the TPE created from the Murray trade is July 7.
So, the Hawks can acquire one or more players whose salaries equal the amounts of those TPEs.
Heading into free agency, the Hawks have 10 players considered under contract after the deal to bring Kristaps Porzingis from the Celtics as a part of a three-team trade. They also selected Asa Newell in the first round of the NBA draft.
The Hawks also signed undrafted free agent Eli John Ndiaye to a two-way contract, as well as extended two-way qualifying offers to Keaton Wallace and Jacob Toppin. With Daeqwon Plowden already on a two-way deal, the Hawks could convert one of their two-way players to a standard contract or waive one or more of them so they don’t exceed the maximum three two-way players allowed.
But first, the Hawks will explore free agency to fill out the roster.
They’ve been mentioned frequently as a landing spot for Timberwolves wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker. They can bring Alexander-Walker onto the roster via a sign-and-trade.
The Timberwolves could sign Alexander-Walker to a new contract and immediately deal him to the Hawks in exchange for players, draft picks and/or cash.
Alexander-Walker has become a highly coveted potential free agent, with the Rockets and Pistons competing with the Hawks for the 25-year-old guard. The Toronto native, averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists all while shooting 38.1% from deep.
A defensive specialist, Alexander-Walker is coming off a two-year $9 million contract with the Timberwolves, where he helped them to reach the Western Conference finals.
The Hawks wouldn’t have to use all $25.6 million to acquire Alexander-Walker. With the available roster space, the Hawks could bring in additional players as long as it does not exceed the TPE.
So, the Hawks could loop in another team to make the most of the TPE — whether it’s one or more.
