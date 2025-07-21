Braves Report: Vote Ronald

Hello again friends.

That series with Philadelphia didn’t end enjoyably. But new weeks mean new opportunities — with the Angels (and outcast outfielder Jurickson Profar) both headed to town soon.

THE SERIES AHEAD

Credit: Michael Laughlin/AP Credit: Michael Laughlin/AP

The Los Angeles Angels come to town for a three-game set starting Tuesday.

📺 How to watch: Each game starts at 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports.

⚾ The pitching matchups: In chronological order …

Didier Fuentes (0-2, 10.80) vs. Tyler Anderson (2-5, 4.41)

Grant Holmes (4-7, 3.70) vs. Yusei Kikuchi (3-6, 2.79)

Bryce Elder (2-5, 5.82) vs. Jose Soriano (5-5, 3.99)

📝 The scouting report: The Angels are 41-42 and coming off a series loss to the Nationals. Outfielders Taylor Ward and Jo Adell and catcher Logan O’Hoope bring the pop, with 20, 18 and 17 homers, respectively.

All three of those totals would lead the Braves.

The Angels announced over the weekend that manager Ron Washington — a beloved former coach with the Braves — will miss the rest of the season with an unspecified medical condition.

Bench coach Ray Montgomery will fill in.

The aforementioned Profar is expected back with Atlanta for Wednesday’s game. Manager Brian Snitker plans to slot him into the heart of the lineup.

LOOKING BACK

Credit: Butch Dill/AP Credit: Butch Dill/AP

As I wrote in this morning’s Sports Daily newsletter, the Braves finished their crucial two-week stretch of intra-divisional play at 7-6.

There were good things (that sweep of the Mets) and bad (Chris Sale’s cracked rib). But the final series against the Phillies seems to best embody what these Braves are.

Game 1: Get absolutely destroyed, lose 13-0.

Get absolutely destroyed, lose 13-0. Game 2: Do a little dominating of your own, win 6-1.

Do a little dominating of your own, win 6-1. Game 3: Good pitching but no offense, lose 2-1.

Center fielder Michael Harris II sat out those final two games amid a June swoon that had him hitting just .148 for the month. The former Rookie of the Year admits plate discipline has been an issue.

Manager Brian Snitker said it was time to pull a new lever: “Every now and then there comes a time where you toy between: The only way they’re gonna get it going is to get in there and grind through it. And then other times, you just let him sit back and watch and maybe see that it’s not as hard as they’re making it.”

Harris’ temporary replacement, Stuart Fairchild, went 1-for-2 with a double on Saturday. He was hitless Sunday — flying out in the ninth with the tying run in scoring position.

That’s baseball. It’s also particularly emblematic of the 2025 Braves right now.

Too many questions, not enough answers.

MAKE ACUÑA AN ALL-STAR

Don’t forget: The second round of fan voting for starters at next month’s All-Star game began today.

⭐ Ronald Acuña Jr. needs to finish in the top three among six advancing outfielders to make the cut — and become the only Atlanta starter at Truist Park.

Voting ends at noon Wednesday. Let’s make it happen.

ROSTERS OF THE FUTURE

On a semi-related note, Major League Baseball announced the rosters for this year’s Futures Game, which will be played at Truist on July 12.

⭐ The Braves prospects included: Columbus starter JR Ritchie (2.51 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 75⅓ innings) and Gwinnett reliever Hayden Harris (0.61 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 29⅔ innings).

Both have pitched at multiple levels this season.

⭐ Also of local interest: Rockies prospect Charlie Condon (formerly of UGA) and the Nationals’ Marquis Grissom Jr.

Grissom’s dad, who caught the final out of the 1995 World Series for the Braves, will manage the American League squad while Chipper Jones wrangles the National League youngsters.

CAPTION THIS

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Is he catching the ball barehanded? Using the force? Warding away evil spirits?

