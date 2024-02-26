Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is putting up for sale another flight for passengers to get a view of the upcoming solar eclipse from the air, after its first eclipse flight sold out in less than 24 hours.

Delta said it will operate Flight 1010 on April 8, the day of the total solar eclipse, departing Dallas Fort Worth International Airport at 12:30 p.m. bound for Detroit.

While Delta’s initial flight timed to follow the eclipse’s path of totality from Austin to Detroit was on an Airbus A220-300 with large windows, the flight from Dallas Fort Worth will be operated on a larger Airbus A321neo with more seats.