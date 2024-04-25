Boeing is under intense scrutiny over safety issues, including production limits imposed after the midflight blowout of a door plug on a Boeing 737-9 Max operated by Alaska Airlines in January.

After that incident, the Federal Aviation Administration said it would halt any expansion of production of Boeing 737 Max jets, and said it would not approve any additional production lines for the Max until any quality control issues were resolved. Southwest has an all-737 fleet and a large order book for Max jets.

The challenges due to the Boeing aircraft delivery delays have damaged Southwest’s financial performance, and the company reported a net loss of $231 million for the first quarter of the year.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said in a written statement that the company has “already taken swift action to address our financial underperformance and adjust for revised aircraft delivery expectations.”

“The recent news from Boeing regarding further aircraft delivery delays presents significant challenges for both 2024 and 2025,” he said. ““To improve our financial performance, we have intensified our network optimization efforts to address underperforming markets.”

Southwest said it now plans “capacity reductions” in Atlanta, as part of a move to “significantly restructure” certain markets.

The airline said it will also pull out of airports in Bellingham, Washington; Cozumel, Mexico; Syracuse, New York; and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Southwest also operates out of Houston’s Hobby airport.

In addition to reducing capacity at Hartsfield-Jackson, Southwest also plans to cut capacity at Chicago O’Hare — though it also operates flights at Chicago Midway.

In Atlanta, Southwest operates up to 119 departures a day to 43 cities, according to a fact sheet on its website. It carries about 7.6% of the passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Before the Boeing safety crisis, Southwest last October increased its order book for Boeing 737 Max jets by adding 108 more orders for Boeing 737 Max 7 jets, and was relying on the jet to modernize its fleet and expand its network. It has nearly 500 737 Max jets on order.

Southwest ordered 58 Max 8 jets for delivery this year, but said it now expects to get only 20 deliveries of the jet this year.

As a result, it is slowing retirement of older aircraft in its fleet, but still expects to end the year with 802 aircraft in its fleet, down from 819 at the end of the first quarter.

The carrier now expects the number of aircraft seats it flies in the second half of the year and the frequency of trips to decrease year-over-year .

“However, there is no assurance that Boeing will meet this most recent delivery schedule,” Southwest said in its earnings press release.