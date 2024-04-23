Customer satisfaction with airlines is improving, according to study

Respondents gave higher scores to a number of elements of the customer experience, including ease of making a reservation, cleanliness of cabin and lavatory, courtesy and helpfulness of flight crew, baggage handling, quality of in-flight entertainment and quality of complimentary in-flight beverage and food.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines ranked in the middle of the nine U.S. airlines ranked, .

The highest-ranked carrier was Alaska Airlines, while the lowest-ranked airline was Spirit.

All of the airlines ranked maintained or improved their scores with the exception of United Airlines, which saw a 2 point decline.

That’s based on surveys of 16,352 customers between April 2023 and March 2024.

Among the respondents, business travelers were twice as likely to complain as leisure travelers and more likely to pay fees for checked or carry-on bags, according to the survey.

Satisfaction with hotels and car rentals also improved, according to ACSI.