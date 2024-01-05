A total solar eclipse and more celestial events on tap for 2024

The eclipse will pass over Mexico, the United States and Canada, but not over Georgia. To experience totality, you’ll want to travel to Texas or Mexico, according to Dave Clark, who runs the website NationalEclipse.com.

Quadrantid meteor shower

The first event of the year is already happening. In fact, the Quadrantid meteor shower peaked on January 4, though it will continue through January 16.

NASA calls the show “one of the best annual meteor showers.” Be sure to be in place and let your eyes rest (no screen time) for at least half an hour beforehand, because the peak lasts only a few hours. During those few hours, however, you might see 60-200 shooting stars.

Lyrids meteor shower

This annual event might be disappointing this year. The April 22 peak of 10-15 meteors will likely be obscured by the full moon on the 23rd.

The Lyrids are the dust trail of Comet Thatcher, which orbits the sun every 415 years (it won’t be back until 2276). Although the comet won’t be seen in our lifetime, the debris left in its wake — the Lyrid shower— appears every year as the Earth crosses the comet’s path. That’s why they are seen at about the same time every year.

The point from where the meteors appear to come — its radiant — is the constellation Lyra, or the harp.

Eta Aquarid meteor shower

Active this year April 15–May 27, the meteor shower occurs as the Earth passes through the dust of Halley’s comet.

The stars will align this year — so to speak — to provide optimal viewing conditions. The shower’s peak on the morning of May 6 will coincide with a new moon, providing a dark sky.

According to NASA, the meteors travel about 148,000 mph and sometimes leave a glowing train behind them.

Perseid meteor shower

Peaking the night of Aug. 12 and morning of Aug. 13, the Perseid meteor shower will see 50-100 shooting stars cross the sky each hour. The moon will make nighttime viewing difficult, so your best option is early morning until dawn.

The Perseids are caused by debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle.

“With a nucleus of 16 miles in diameter, Swift-Tuttle is the largest near-Earth object to cross our planet’s orbit—and it’s about two and a half times the size of the comet that led to the mass dinosaur extinction,” Smithsonian magazine wrote.

Partial lunar eclipse

Although not as spectacular as a total solar eclipse, at least the Sept. 17 partial lunar eclipse won’t require special glasses to protect your eyes.

The eclipse will occur when a portion of the moon travels through the Earth’s shadow. This shadow is usually above or below the moon’s orbit, but because the moon orbits at a 5 degree angle, there are a couple of times a year when conditions are right for an eclipse.

“This one will be visible across almost all of the U.S. after the moon rises,” Smithsonian wrote. “It will peak at 10:44 p.m. Eastern Time and end at 11:17 p.m.”

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS

Also called A3, Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS was discovered only a year ago by the Purple Mountain Observatory in China.

On Oct. 12, the comet will be “just” 44 million miles from Earth. Although some astronomers say A3 could be bright enough to see with the naked eye, others told Smithsonian magazine it’s difficult to make any predictions.

“Comets are like cats: They have tails; they do what they want,” Quanzhi Ye, a planetary astronomer at the University of Maryland, told Scientific American. “Almost for every case, it’s not going to end the way that you predicted … We won’t know until we get there.”

Orionid meteor shower

One meteor shower from Halley’s comet is apparently not enough, because we’ll get a second one the night of Oct. 20 and morning of the 21st.

Although the shower produces 10-20 meteors an hour, they will be competing with a waning gibbous moon and might be difficult to see.

Geminid meteor shower

The year in celestial events will wrap up as the Geminids peak Dec. 14. You should be able to spot about a 120 meteors an hour. The moon will be 96% illuminated on this date, however, and might make it hard to see the show.

The Geminids originate from the Gemini constellation and come from an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. According to NASA, Phaethon’s tail is made of sodium gas, and not of dust.

The best way to see these light shows, of course, is from a location with little light pollution. In Georgia, some great places include:

Stephen C. Foster State Park

17515 Highway 177, Fargo, GA 31631; drive time from metro Atlanta: 4½ hours

This Okefenokee Swamp park was voted one of the best spots in the world for star gazing last year by the International Dark Sky Association for its vast skies and minimal light pollution.

Moccasin Creek State Park

3655 Georgia Highway197, Clarkesville, GA 30523; drive time from metro Atlanta: Less than two hours

The beautiful mountains in northeast Georgia make for ideal campgrounds during a meteor shower.

Cooper’s Creek Recreational Area

6050 Appalachian Hwy Suches, GA 30572; drive time from metro Atlanta: approximately two hours;

Another great North Georgia location, Cooper’s Creek offers campgrounds on a first-come, first-served basis.