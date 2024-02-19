Delta offering flight with optimum view of solar eclipse in April

Atlanta-based Delta Air lines will have several flights on April 8 with a view of the total solar eclipse, including one specially designed to follow the path of totality.

Delta has put seats on sale for the specially timed flight that will depart from Austin at 12:15 p.m., bound for Detroit on an Airbus A220-300, an aircraft type with “extra-large windows.” The flight aimed at giving passengers the best chance at viewing the eclipse from a plane, according to the airline.

“Thanks to teams across the company, the idea of viewing a total eclipse from the air will become a reality for our customers,” said Eric Beck, Delta’s managing director of domestic network planning, in a written statement.