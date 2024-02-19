BreakingNews
Atlanta Airport Blog

Delta offering flight with optimum view of solar eclipse in April

Meteorologist: The April 8 event will be the last total eclipse over North America until 2044
FILE - The moon covers the sun during a solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Officials are estimating 200,000 visitors will descend upon Cleveland April 8, 2024, to view a total solar eclipse — a once-in-generations event. The Cleveland Guardians baseball team has their home opener the same day. The Guardians have started their home openers in recent years with a 4:10 p.m. first pitch. This year, though, that falls in the partial-eclipse window. The team is weighing whether to embrace the eclipse and open the ballpark earlier to allow fans to watch the eclipse together — an opening act on opening day. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

By
4 minutes ago

Atlanta-based Delta Air lines will have several flights on April 8 with a view of the total solar eclipse, including one specially designed to follow the path of totality.

Delta has put seats on sale for the specially timed flight that will depart from Austin at 12:15 p.m., bound for Detroit on an Airbus A220-300, an aircraft type with “extra-large windows.” The flight aimed at giving passengers the best chance at viewing the eclipse from a plane, according to the airline.

“Thanks to teams across the company, the idea of viewing a total eclipse from the air will become a reality for our customers,” said Eric Beck, Delta’s managing director of domestic network planning, in a written statement.

However, there are a number of factors that could foil a quest for top-notch views of the eclipse from the sky, including air traffic control delays, weather that could disrupt the flight path — or a middle or aisle seat.

Delta said it also has other regularly scheduled flights on April 8 that should offer at least some view of the eclipse, including:

  • Flight 5699 from Detroit to White Plains
  • Flight 924 from Los Angeles to Dallas-Fort Worth
  • Flight 2869 from Los Angeles to San Antonio
  • Flight 1001 from Salt Lake City to San Antonio
  • Flight 1683 from Salt Lake City to Austin

Delta meteorologist Warren Weston noted that the April 8 eclipse is the last total eclipse over North America until 2044, and that it will last twice as along as as the 2017 eclipse, with a path nearly twice as wide.

