A.M. ATL: Why we keep talking about the Chrisleys

Morning, y’all! Expect more thunderstorms this afternoon — but temperatures should stick close to 90 degrees.

News-wise, we’ve got the latest on the Gulch redevelopment, more judge drama in the Young Thug trial and e-bikes going way too fast on the Beltline.

Also of note: President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 last night and is reportedly experiencing minor symptoms. Stay tuned to AJC.com for updates.

Now. Let’s discuss a local family that keeps finding its way into the spotlight.

***

REALITY BITES

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

I’ll be honest, gang. Until pretty recently, I only vaguely knew who the Chrisleys are.

I knew Todd and Julie were purported real estate tycoons from the Atlanta area, and stars of the now-defunct “Chrisley Knows Best” reality show.

I say “now-defunct” because it’s no longer on the air. Because the Chrisleys are in prison. Because, according to a jury of their peers, they committed bank fraud and skimped on their federal income taxes for years.

Which brings us to the family’s most recent foray into the spotlight: Eldest Chrisley daughter Savannah took the stage at the Republican National Convention this week and declared her parents victims of political persecution.

She blamed “rogue prosecutors in Fulton County” for her parents’ legal woes, saying one dubbed them “the Trumps of the South.”

“He meant it as an insult,” Chrisley said. “But let me tell ya, boy do I wear it as a badge of honor.”

Credit: AP File Photo Credit: AP File Photo

The thing about it, though? The court that convicted the Chrisley parents in 2022 was a federal one, meaning the jury pool pulled from all around North Georgia. Not just Democrat-heavy Fulton.

And the indictment against them? That was handed up in 2019, when Donald Trump was president.

Todd and Julie Chrisley received sentences of 12 and seven years in prison, respectively. Just last month, a federal appeals court upheld the couple’s convictions but said Julie should be resentenced because of uncertainty about when she joined the alleged conspiracy.

That hearing has yet to be scheduled — so prepare yourself for even more Chrisley talk in the future.

More AJC coverage from the Republican National Convention:

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

EVOLVING VISION

Credit: Courtesy Gensler Credit: Courtesy Gensler

Centennial Yards, the multibillion-dollar project transforming downtown Atlanta’s Gulch area, is now slated to sacrifice office space for more housing, hotel and entertainment options.

Developers say that’s a reflection of economic realities — but the bigger vision persists.

***

LOCAL NOTES

» Family members identified a 16-year-old killed in northwest Atlanta as the nephew of Rayshard Brooks, who police fatally shot in a Wendy’s parking lot in 2020.

» Clayton County officials want to raise property taxes by about 31% to make up for a budget shortfall — and residents are big mad.

» Cyclists say folks on motorized e-bikes are zooming around the Beltline at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. Which seems quite unsafe!

***

ANOTHER ONE

Credit: Fulton County Superior Court Credit: Fulton County Superior Court

Shukura L. Ingram, the Fulton County judge chosen just a few days ago to take over Young Thug’s interminable trial, recused herself.

Why? Her former courtroom deputy (since fired and arrested) had a romantic relationship with one of the rapper’s co-defendants.

Next up on the case: Judge Paige Reese Whitaker.

***

ELECTION SELECTIONS

» Emails obtained by the AJC show that Georgia Republican Party leaders suggested the new rules adopted by the State Elections Board in last week’s potentially illegal meeting.

» Voter and environmental groups filed a new lawsuit calling it unconstitutional to delay elections for Georgia’s Public Service Commission, which plays a big part in determining the size of your power bill.

» AJC-crunched data crowns seniors citizens are the fastest growing group of Georgia voters. That likely benefits Republicans.

***

I WANT YOU!

Credit: Brynn Anderson/AP Credit: Brynn Anderson/AP

… to get ready for Falcons training camp, which begins next week! The AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter offers up five players to watch — from quarterback Kirk Cousins to defenders who need to play bigger roles.

And if you’re really into the Dirty Birds? Check out D-Led’s position-by-position breakdowns.

More sports highlights:

Georgia native and former Bulldog golfer Brian Harman looks to defend his title as the British Open begins today.

Atlanta United enjoyed a 2-0 first-half lead over NYCFC but ultimately settled for a draw.

The Atlanta Dream lost their eighth straight game, 86-79 to Minnesota, and are probably pretty excited about the WNBA’s monthlong Olympic break.

***

STUDIO SLOG

Georgia TV and film production is picking up steam — but still lags well behind its previous peaks. And that may be the case for the foreseeable future, the AJC’s Savannah Sicurella reports.

“All-in-all the industry is still very much dead,” one local studio manager told her.

» More from the AJC: Donald Glover headlines Emmy nominees from Georgia

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend July 17-24

» Magic, mystery, mayhem await in puppetry center’s new season

» Pregnant Gwinnett teen killed, ex-boyfriend accused of lying to police

» Man dies after being shot multiple times at SE Atlanta home

» Atlanta on clock to host MLB All-Star game — again

***

ON THIS DATE

July 18, 1912

Fulton County’s game warden clarified that he was, in fact, not dead. Folks started spreading rumors after a group doing some illegal fishing fired a shotgun at him and fled.

“Well, if you’re sure you are not dead I suppose you are not,” the warden’s boss said, according to The Atlanta Constitution.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

AJC photographer Natrice Miller captured Jimmer Fredette (left) and Mitch Hahn, member’s of the United States’ 3x3 men’s basketball team, chatting with Capt. Brandon Geist before boarding their flight to the Paris Olympics.

Delta organized the send-off for U.S. athletes at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

***

ONE MORE THING

You know what? It’s already been a long week. Go ahead and take a gander at our list of potential weekend activities — from a professional tennis tournament to ATL Peachfest and a Bob Ross painting class.

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.