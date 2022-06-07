Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial

7C’s Productions, a company the Chrisleys created after the reality show began, was entirely under Julie’s name, Peters said, so the IRS couldn’t access income to reduce the $500,000 Todd owed from 2009.

The Chrisleys were living in metro Atlanta during most of the alleged illegal activity but moved to Nashville in 2016.

Bruce H. Morris, an attorney representing Todd Chrisley, said in his opening statement that the Chrisleys were victims of a man named Mark Braddock, who oversaw his company, Chrisley Asset Management, and did all the defrauding without the couple’s knowledge until they fired him in 2012. Braddock then went to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and received federal immunity in exchange for evidence against the Chrisleys, he said.

The US Attorney’s Office told the Channel 2 Acton News that the Chrisleys have not been remanded to jail.

“Chrisley Knows Best,” a comedic look at the lives of the Chrisley family, was an instant hit for USA Network when it debuted in 2014 and was recently renewed for a 10th season. An E! spinoff “Growing Up Chrisley,” featuring two Chrisley kids, Chase and Savannah, living in Los Angeles, was just renewed for a fourth season.