Donald Glover leads 2024 Emmy nominees from Georgia

Donald Glover, left, and Maya Erskine in a scene from "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." Glover received two Emmy nominations for the show on Wednesday. (David Lee/Prime Video via AP)

The 2024 Emmy nominations are in, and Georgia plays a healthy role in them.

FX’s “Shōgun” and “The Bear” dominated all nominees, announced live by previous Emmy winners Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale from the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles Wednesday morning. “Shōgun,” the historical drama series based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name, leads the pack with 25 nominations. “The Bear” garnered 23 — setting a record for the most nominations in the comedy category in a single year.

As for the Georgia nominees, Emmy-winning actor and producer Donald Glover should have a strong profile at this year’s ceremony. The Stone Mountain native is nominated for two Emmys for his work on ”Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” including outstanding lead actor in a drama series. Glover also was nominated for outstanding writing for a drama series. The Amazon Prime Video series, which Glover co-created and stars in, is a reimagining of the popular 2005 film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Overall, the show, which has been renewed for a second season, racked up 16 nominations.

No stranger to the Emmys, Glover’s new honors brings his career tally to 13 nominations, mostly thanks to his work on the FX hit series “Atlanta.” In 2017, he won two Emmys for the show, including outstanding directing for a comedy series.

Donald Glover (right), in a scene from the FX series "Atlanta" with Brian Tyree Henry (left), has been nominated for 13 career Emmys, counting the two that were announced Wednesday. Photo by Guy D'Alema/FX

Walton Goggins, who grew up in Lithia Springs, will go up against nominees including Glover for outstanding lead actor in a drama, for “Fallout.” The post-apocalyptic show, which also airs on Amazon Prime Video, is based on Bethesda Game Studios’ long-running video game. This marks Goggins’ second Emmy nomination. In 2011, he was nominated for his work on “Justified.”

Other Georgia nominees include R&B icon Usher, whose Super Bowl halftime performance is up for outstanding variety special (live). His show drew an average of 129 million viewers, breaking records. Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri and Will.i.am made cameos throughout the performance.

Atlanta resident and comedian Steve Harvey is nominated for outstanding host for “Celebrity Family Feud.” Peacock’s “The Traitors,” which featured ex-”Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Phaedra Parks and Shereé Whitfield, is up for outstanding reality competition program. The show will battle longtime winner “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” RuPaul Charles, an Atlanta entertainer early in his career, is nominated for outstanding host for a reality or reality competition series — an award he’s won since 2016.

The BET+ series “The Ms. Pat Show,” which is filmed in Atlanta, is nominated for outstanding directing for a comedy series.

The awards will air September 15 at 8 p.m. on ABC, the second Emmys broadcast this year due to delays caused by the actors’ and writers’ strike.

A list of all nominees can be found here.

