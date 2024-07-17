Donald Glover leads 2024 Emmy nominees from Georgia

No stranger to the Emmys, Glover’s new honors brings his career tally to 13 nominations, mostly thanks to his work on the FX hit series “Atlanta.” In 2017, he won two Emmys for the show, including outstanding directing for a comedy series.

Walton Goggins, who grew up in Lithia Springs, will go up against nominees including Glover for outstanding lead actor in a drama, for “Fallout.” The post-apocalyptic show, which also airs on Amazon Prime Video, is based on Bethesda Game Studios’ long-running video game. This marks Goggins’ second Emmy nomination. In 2011, he was nominated for his work on “Justified.”

Other Georgia nominees include R&B icon Usher, whose Super Bowl halftime performance is up for outstanding variety special (live). His show drew an average of 129 million viewers, breaking records. Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri and Will.i.am made cameos throughout the performance.

Atlanta resident and comedian Steve Harvey is nominated for outstanding host for “Celebrity Family Feud.” Peacock’s “The Traitors,” which featured ex-”Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Phaedra Parks and Shereé Whitfield, is up for outstanding reality competition program. The show will battle longtime winner “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” RuPaul Charles, an Atlanta entertainer early in his career, is nominated for outstanding host for a reality or reality competition series — an award he’s won since 2016.

The BET+ series “The Ms. Pat Show,” which is filmed in Atlanta, is nominated for outstanding directing for a comedy series.

The awards will air September 15 at 8 p.m. on ABC, the second Emmys broadcast this year due to delays caused by the actors’ and writers’ strike.

A list of all nominees can be found here.