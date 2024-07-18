Want to get out and about for some fun this weekend in metro Atlanta? Head to the Peachfest food and drink festival for delicious peachy creations from chefs and beverage experts. If you’re a stamper or scrapbooker, connect with fellow hobbyists, attend workshops and more at the Gas South Convention Center expo.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Atlanta Open

10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, and 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, plus additional dates. Tickets starting at $29, depending on the event. Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta.

Catch the Atlanta Open in its final year as the tournament hosts Americans Ben Shelton (an Atlanta native) and Frances Tiafoe, as well as Adrian Mannarino, Denis Shapovalov, David Goffin and other players. Qualifying matches will be Saturday and Sunday mornings, and a Sunday showdown match featuring Sloane Stephens vs. Taylor Townsend will get underway in the evening.

Marburger Atlanta Antique & Design Show

Continuing 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, July 19, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Free with online registration. Southern Exchange, 155 Carnegie Way NW, Atlanta.

Shop and get inspiration from dealers showcasing extremely curated collections.

Peachfest

4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 21. $95 general admission, $130 VIP (includes admission at 3 p.m.) Peachtree Center Plaza, 225 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

Treat yourself to peach-centric creations ranging from savory to sweet dishes and drinks crafted by celebrated chefs and beverage experts.

Cobb

Where You Bee-long

4-8 p.m. Friday, July 19. Tumlin Park, 400 Chestnut Hill Road, Marietta. 770-794-5606.

Celebrate Parks and Recreation Month with games, activities, crafts, a bee-themed market and live music.

Railroad Rendezvous

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Adults $10, seniors $8, kids $5. $5 for rides on the General. The Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.

See an antique car display, a remote-controlled airplane simulator, an interactive model train display, and blacksmithing, ham radio and telegraph demonstrations. Rides aboard the General locomotive are available for $5.

Southern-Fried Gaming Expo

3 p.m.-midnight Friday, July 19, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, July 20, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, July 21. Friday $40 adults/$20 kids, Saturday $50 adults/$25 kids, Sunday $25 adults/$15 kids, three-day adult weekend pass $85 (ages 13 and up), kids $40, free for ages 6 and under. Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center, 2450 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta and Cobb Galleria Convention Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

Play tabletop, arcade, pinball and console games, listen to speakers and panel discussions, enjoy live music, compete in costume contests and more.

DeKalb

Education Fest Back to School Event

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Browns Mill Recreation Center, 5101 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest. 770-224-0200.

Bring the kids to receive backpacks, school supplies, immunization shots, BMI screenings, and vision, hearing and dental testing.

Screen on the Square

9 a.m. Friday, July 19. Free. Decatur Square, 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur.

Come early to secure your spot and play yard games on the plaza before settling in to watch “Wish.” Free popcorn is available while supplies last.

Sacred Space Egyptian Yoga

9 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 20. Free. Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Center, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 770-484-3060.

Bring water, a mat, towel and bug spray and join in a class that covers meditation, sound bowl healing, yoga postures and more.

North Fulton

Beyond Boundaries: Exploring Artistic Freedom

5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20. The Scene Art Gallery, North Point Mall, 2070 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 470-994-6940.

See the diverse perspective of local artists accompanied by live music, light bites and complimentary wine.

Chinese Music Concert

2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Free. Fulton County Library System Northeast/Spruill Oaks Branch, 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek. 404-613-7300.

Enjoy a performance of Chinese music by the Atlanta Orchestra, along with a Q&A session.

History Seek Saturdays: Tools of the Trade

10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 20. Free. Smith Plantation, 935 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 770-641-3978.

Discover 19th century tools and learn how they were used. They were often made by enslaved people and used for every type of work on a plantation.

Gwinnett

Stamp and Scrapbook Expo

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, July 19, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 20. $12 admission, free for kids 12 and under. Additional charges for special events, including workshops. $5-$10 parking. Gas South Convention Center, Exhibit Halls C-D, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 951-403-9781.

Connect with other stampers and scrappers, shop and attend workshops and other special events.

Midsummer Kids Festival

2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Free. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners.

Experience an afternoon of inflatables, bubbles, games, activities and a vendor market showcasing the talents of kid entrepreneurs.

Bob Ross Painting Class

2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 20. $115 nonmembers, $95 members. Suwanee Arts Center, 3930 Charleston Market St. NW, Suwanee. 678-878-2818.

Learn the basics of Bob Ross’ wet-on-wet technique to create a landscape painting. All materials are included, and bilingual instruction is available in Korean/English.