Atlanta Dream lose final game before Olympic break

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 30 points, including four made 3-pointers, Natisha Hiedeman scored 16 of a season-high 18 in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Dream 86-79 on Wednesday.
Minnesota outscored the Dream 30-19 in the final 10 minutes for its highest scoring fourth quarter of the season. The loss was the eighth consecutive for the Dream (7-17), who won’t play again until Aug. 16 – five days after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics.
Hiedeman, who made three 3-pointers in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter, banked in a layup with 1:26 remaining to cap a 13-2 run for an 81-74 lead. She reached 15 fourth-quarter points on the basket, while the Dream had only 14.
After the Dream got within 82-79 with 37.8 left, McBride dribbled down the clock before driving into the lane to make a contested layup with 19 seconds left. McBride added two free throws with 10 seconds left to seal the victory.
Alanna Smith added 13 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals for Minnesota (17-8), which was without Napheesa Collier because of a foot injury. McBride was 9-of-17 from the field, 4-of-8 from on 3-point shots, and 8-of-9 at the free-throw line to reach 30 points for the third time this season.
Cheyenne Parker-Tyus scored 16 points, and Rhyne Howard, who played for the first time since June 19, added 15 for the Dream.
