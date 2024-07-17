Atlanta Dream lose final game before Olympic break

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 30 points, including four made 3-pointers, Natisha Hiedeman scored 16 of a season-high 18 in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Dream 86-79 on Wednesday.

Minnesota outscored the Dream 30-19 in the final 10 minutes for its highest scoring fourth quarter of the season. The loss was the eighth consecutive for the Dream (7-17), who won’t play again until Aug. 16 – five days after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics.

Hiedeman, who made three 3-pointers in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter, banked in a layup with 1:26 remaining to cap a 13-2 run for an 81-74 lead. She reached 15 fourth-quarter points on the basket, while the Dream had only 14.