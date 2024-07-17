New Young Thug judge steps aside due to ex-deputy’s romance with co-defendant

Two days after she was assigned to take over the case against Young Thug and his alleged associates, Fulton County Judge Shukura Ingram recused herself.
Ingram said because her courthouse deputy had a romantic relationship with a co-defendant in the case, Christian Eppinger, it could create an “appearance of impropriety.” She issued an order on Wednesday recusing herself and asking that the case be reassigned.
Ingram was randomly assigned to take the helm of the 19-moth-old racketeering and gang case after after Judge Ural Glanville was removed.
In her order, Ingram said the former deputy was “assigned to and responsible for the courtroom and personal security” of her for nearly six months. The deputy was still assigned to Ingram when she was arrested after investigators discovered the relationship between her and Eppinger.
Ingram does not name the deputy in her order but she has been identified in other court documents as Akeiba Stanley.
“Because this Court’s former assigned deputy could be called as a witness in any future proceedings in this case, the Court may be called upon to assess this deputy’s credibility, or rule on matters related to her criminal prosecution. This may undermine the public’s confidence in the impartiality of the proceedings,” Ingram said.
Ingram added that she doesn’t think the situation creates “any actual bias” for or against any party in the case, she does think it could cause “a reasonable person to question the Court’s impartiality and reasonably give rise to the appearance of impropriety” if she would have remained on the case.
