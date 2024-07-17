New Young Thug judge steps aside due to ex-deputy’s romance with co-defendant

In her order, Ingram said the former deputy was “assigned to and responsible for the courtroom and personal security” of her for nearly six months. The deputy was still assigned to Ingram when she was arrested after investigators discovered the relationship between her and Eppinger.

Ingram does not name the deputy in her order but she has been identified in other court documents as Akeiba Stanley.

“Because this Court’s former assigned deputy could be called as a witness in any future proceedings in this case, the Court may be called upon to assess this deputy’s credibility, or rule on matters related to her criminal prosecution. This may undermine the public’s confidence in the impartiality of the proceedings,” Ingram said.

Ingram added that she doesn’t think the situation creates “any actual bias” for or against any party in the case, she does think it could cause “a reasonable person to question the Court’s impartiality and reasonably give rise to the appearance of impropriety” if she would have remained on the case.