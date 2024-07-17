Magic, mystery, mayhem await in puppetry center’s season of exploration

In addition, Summer at the Center features a production of “Sesame Street the Musical,” running through August 4. The musical had its premiere off-Broadway in September 2022.

The center’s family programming will feature a mix of new and old, with traditions such as “The Headless Horseman of Silly Hollow” (October 23-27) and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (November 14-December 29), giving longtime patrons something familiar to look forward to.

Audiences can also catch brand-new productions of “Owl at Home” (August 14-September 8) and “Pancho Rabbit and the Coyote” (September 18-October 20). The former is a whimsical, slice-of-life musical following the adventures of a solitary owl, while the latter is about a family of rabbits who are forced to immigrate north and face dangers along the way. “Pancho Rabbit” is adapted from the picture book of the same name by Duncan Tonatiuh.

Among the rest of the children’s programming are “Squirrel Stole My Underpants” (January 8-19), which features a thrilling chase between a young woman trying to do her laundry and a mischievous squirrel; “Rainforest Adventures” (January 29-March 2); “Galapagos George” (March 5-16), which will teach children about ecosystems and wildlife; and “Milo the Magnificent” (March 19-30), which will include a puppet doing magic tricks. The final children’s show of the season is none other than “Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat” (April 8-May 25).

As for more adult fare, puppetry artists from across the country will come together for one weekend in the National Puppet Slam (August 30-31). The yearly Halloween special, “The Ghastly Dreadfuls” (October 2-26), returns to haunt the living, and “The Ninja Puppet Shenaniganza, featuring Raymond vs. Raymond” (January 23-February 2) emerges from what the center calls “the deeply unhealthy mind of Raymond Carr” to showcase various short plays and films that Carr has created for other adult puppetry events in Atlanta.

The final opening of the season on April 30 is the return of “XPT: Xperimental Puppetry Theater,” an annual celebration of avant-garde puppetry.

The center’s executive director Beth Schiavo calls it a season that “promises to captivate audiences with diverse and thought-provoking performances that showcase the breadth of our artistic vision.”

Luke Evans is an Atlanta-based writer, critic and dramaturge. He covers theater for ArtsATL and Broadway World Atlanta and has worked with theaters such as the Alliance, Actor’s Express, Out Front Theatre and Woodstock Arts. He’s a graduate of Oglethorpe University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree, and the University of Houston, where he earned his master’s.

