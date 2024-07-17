Things to Do

Magic, mystery, mayhem await in puppetry center’s season of exploration

"Sesame Street the Musical" is on stage at the Center for Puppetry Arts through August 4, featuring none other than Cookie Monster.

Credit: Courtesy of Center for Puppetry Arts

Credit: Courtesy of Center for Puppetry Arts

"Sesame Street the Musical" is on stage at the Center for Puppetry Arts through August 4, featuring none other than Cookie Monster.
By Luke Evans – ArtsATL
47 minutes ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

The 2024-25 season promises to be a busy one for the Center for Puppetry Arts, which has many events planned for audiences of all ages. More than a dozen events are on the docket, including a special exhibition and a few world premieres.

The season has already started with Summer at the Center, which this year is focusing on the works of the legendary Jim Henson. From now until October 27, the World of Puppetry Museum is hosting a special exhibition showcasing characters from the 1980s Henson series “Down at Fraggle Rock,” which also received a reboot in 2022.

In addition, Summer at the Center features a production of “Sesame Street the Musical,” running through August 4. The musical had its premiere off-Broadway in September 2022.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” returns to the Center for Puppetry Arts from November 14 to December 29. New family-friendly shows before year's end include “Owl at Home” and “Pancho Rabbit and the Coyote.” Photo: Courtesy of Center for Puppetry Arts / Clay Walker

Credit: Clay Walker

icon to expand image

Credit: Clay Walker

The center’s family programming will feature a mix of new and old, with traditions such as “The Headless Horseman of Silly Hollow” (October 23-27) and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (November 14-December 29), giving longtime patrons something familiar to look forward to.

Audiences can also catch brand-new productions of “Owl at Home” (August 14-September 8) and “Pancho Rabbit and the Coyote” (September 18-October 20). The former is a whimsical, slice-of-life musical following the adventures of a solitary owl, while the latter is about a family of rabbits who are forced to immigrate north and face dangers along the way. “Pancho Rabbit” is adapted from the picture book of the same name by Duncan Tonatiuh.

Among the rest of the children’s programming are “Squirrel Stole My Underpants” (January 8-19), which features a thrilling chase between a young woman trying to do her laundry and a mischievous squirrel; “Rainforest Adventures” (January 29-March 2); “Galapagos George” (March 5-16), which will teach children about ecosystems and wildlife; and “Milo the Magnificent” (March 19-30), which will include a puppet doing magic tricks. The final children’s show of the season is none other than “Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat” (April 8-May 25).

As for more adult fare, puppetry artists from across the country will come together for one weekend in the National Puppet Slam (August 30-31). The yearly Halloween special, “The Ghastly Dreadfuls” (October 2-26), returns to haunt the living, and “The Ninja Puppet Shenaniganza, featuring Raymond vs. Raymond” (January 23-February 2) emerges from what the center calls “the deeply unhealthy mind of Raymond Carr” to showcase various short plays and films that Carr has created for other adult puppetry events in Atlanta.

The final opening of the season on April 30 is the return of “XPT: Xperimental Puppetry Theater,” an annual celebration of avant-garde puppetry.

The center’s executive director Beth Schiavo calls it a season that “promises to captivate audiences with diverse and thought-provoking performances that showcase the breadth of our artistic vision.”

::

Luke Evans is an Atlanta-based writer, critic and dramaturge. He covers theater for ArtsATL and Broadway World Atlanta and has worked with theaters such as the Alliance, Actor’s Express, Out Front Theatre and Woodstock Arts. He’s a graduate of Oglethorpe University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree, and the University of Houston, where he earned his master’s.

ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

icon to expand image

Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (artsatl.org) is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. ArtsATL, founded in 2009, helps build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Luke Evans
Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Development Authority of Fulton County

New details revealed about Microsoft’s $1.8B data center near Atlanta 1h ago

Credit: Ryon Horne

Prosecutor hid deal in death-penalty case, court filing alleges
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

From organizers to participants: How a new law targets street racing in Georgia
1h ago

UPDATE
A judge has refused to extend the timeframe for Georgia’s new Medicaid plan

UPDATE
A judge has refused to extend the timeframe for Georgia’s new Medicaid plan

Credit: AP

The backlash against the Georgia election board’s actions is growing
The Latest

Credit: Christina Massad

Terminus’ new season steps out with new dancers and new ballets
47m ago
Now for something completely different: Cirque bringing holiday show to Fox
Atlanta poet draws inspiration from abstract art for new collection
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo

Ted Cruz mentions Laken Riley during Republican National Convention speech
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow this week's updates