Mother grieves after 16-year-old killed in NW Atlanta shooting

Stardrecous Brooks said she heard about five gunshots overnight in her neighborhood near Westside Park as she left to go to the store, but she didn’t think much about it. She said her son had been out with a friend early that morning to look for a scooter at a nearby home. Hours later, her fears started to grow, she said.

“I called the police. By that time, I was on the way back home because the officers told me to come home,” Brooks told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “When I hit that corner right there, I saw everything.”

Brooks then approached her son, who was lying on the ground. She broke down after someone mentioned her child was gone.

Stardrecous said he was the nephew of Rayshard Brooks, who was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer in June 2020 after a struggle in a Wendy’s parking lot. Officers had tried to arrest Brooks, who later took an officer’s Taser, fired it and was shot. The killing further ignited protests over racial injustice during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday’s incident was the second time a teen in northwest Atlanta was shot during a 12-hour span. On Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the area of Vine and Magnolia streets.

According to police, a motive is unclear in both shootings and no arrests have been made. Stardrecous Brooks said she is still trying to understand what happened to her boy.

“This is a tragic situation. I have five kids, four boys and one girl — and he was the baby,” she said.