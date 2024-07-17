Mother grieves after 16-year-old killed in NW Atlanta shooting

A teenage boy was shot and killed Wednesday morning after gunfire erupted in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood, according to authorities.
Atlanta police responded around 4:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Cato Street, where officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews.
While police have not shared any details about the victim, he was identified by his mother as 16-year-old Jakari Rayshard Brooks.
Stardrecous Brooks said she heard about five gunshots overnight in her neighborhood near Westside Park as she left to go to the store, but she didn’t think much about it. She said her son had been out with a friend early that morning to look for a scooter at a nearby home. Hours later, her fears started to grow, she said.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
“I called the police. By that time, I was on the way back home because the officers told me to come home,” Brooks told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “When I hit that corner right there, I saw everything.”
Brooks then approached her son, who was lying on the ground. She broke down after someone mentioned her child was gone.
Stardrecous said he was the nephew of Rayshard Brooks, who was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer in June 2020 after a struggle in a Wendy’s parking lot. Officers had tried to arrest Brooks, who later took an officer’s Taser, fired it and was shot. The killing further ignited protests over racial injustice during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday’s incident was the second time a teen in northwest Atlanta was shot during a 12-hour span. On Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the area of Vine and Magnolia streets.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
According to police, a motive is unclear in both shootings and no arrests have been made. Stardrecous Brooks said she is still trying to understand what happened to her boy.
“This is a tragic situation. I have five kids, four boys and one girl — and he was the baby,” she said.
Credit: Courtesy Development Authority of Fulton County
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC