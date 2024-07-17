Pregnant Gwinnett teen killed; ex-boyfriend accused of lying to police

A pregnant Gwinnett County teenager was found dead in a wooded area by family members early Monday morning, authorities said.
Police officers could not determine the 16-year-old’s cause of death at the scene, but the following day, the Gwinnett Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide. Police identified her as Mia Campos.
On Wednesday, officers arrested Campos’ ex-boyfriend, Jesus Monroy, and accused him of making false statements to an officer, police said. Officials did not say if the 20-year-old was considered a person of interest in Campos’ death.
The case began Sunday night, when Campos’ family members told police the teen had left the house with an unknown person. When she did not come home, her family used a cellphone app to track her location, police said. The family members found Campos’ body in a wooded area near the 3600 block of Stephens Road in Loganville.
Detectives and investigators from the medical examiner’s office were called to the scene, where they gathered evidence and spoke to witnesses, according to police. It was not until Tuesday that the ME’s office determined that Campos’ death involved foul play. Police did not share her manner of death.
Monroy was taken into custody Wednesday, police said.
The investigation remains active, and police are asking for assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
