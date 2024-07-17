Atlanta on clock to host MLB All-Star Game - again

Atlanta was to host the 2021 All-Star Game, only to have it pulled in April, three months before it was to be played due to changes in Georgia’s voting rights law. Denver held the game instead.

In November, MLB announced that the midsummer classic would be held in Atlanta.

“I commend Terry McGuirk, Derek Schiller, the entire Braves organization and the Atlanta Sports Council for leading this effort,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said at the time of the announcement to bring the game back. “As a model of success on and off the field, the Braves deserve to host the All-Star Game. Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta will provide fans a world-class experience in 2025. We look forward to working with the Braves and local leaders to deliver a memorable All-Star Week that brings people together and benefits the community in many ways.”

The dates for next year’s All-Star Game have not been announced.

At this week’s All-Star week, Schiller, the Braves President and CEO, and about 30 members of the organization were in Texas on a scouting trip, according to mlb.com.

It will be the third time Atlanta has hosted the All-Star Game after doing so in 1972 and 2000.

The All-Star Game will have a decidedly National League East feel the next two years. After Atlanta, Philadelphia and Citizens Bank Park are slated to host in 2026. The game will fall on the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. MLB has not announced other future sites.