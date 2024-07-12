Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: Running backs

“Last year, I was trying to learn everything and get everything down for what the offense was already,” Robinson said.

Robinson stayed on top of the installation of the new offense while out for four weeks with his injury. He was able to ask questions and come to agreements on how to execute things.

“That’s been really fun to be a part of that,” Robinson said.

Robinson, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and coach Raheem Morris didn’t shy away from saying the plan is to use the second-year back like the 49ers used running back Christian McCaffrey.

But they all made it clear, Bijan Robinson is a running back, first.

Robinson rushed for 976 yards, which ranked 15th in the league. McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing with 1,459 yards and was named the Associated Press’ offensive player of the year as he helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl.

Robinson also had 58 catches for 487 yards as he scored eight touchdowns – four rushing and four receiving.

McCaffrey, who was in his seventh season in the league, led the NFL with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and was tied for the lead with 21 touchdowns.

So, there is plenty of room where Robinson can improve.

“He’s going to play running back first and foremost and then anyway we can find creative ways to get him the ball like the Niners do with Christian McCaffrey is exactly right,” Zac Robinson said. “Continuing to tailor and tweak things and find creative ways to get him the football and not just in the dot or in the offset gun running the football, but using his receiver skills without overloading him too much.”

The Falcons had a similar plan last season, but had to curtail things as the season progressed.

“(There’s) always going to be the balance of it,” Robinson said. “Hey, you’re playing running back, but here are some of the specific nuances that we get you involved in the pass game.”

The Falcons ran the ball exclusively out of the wide-zone system last season.

“We are still running the wide-zone, but there are so many other run schemes that we have now that I love and we’ve ran in college that I can’t wait to run,” Bijan Robinson said. “We’re good on like getting off the wide-zone and then going to something else and going back to it. There is so much that we can do with that and we are doing with that.”

The Falcons are counting on a more diversified attack.

“That’s what makes your run game so elite, when you have a lot of different things that you can do,” Robinson said. “A lot of different options with the run game, and that’s what we are doing.”

Robinson, who was taken with the eighth overall pick in 2023, is ready for the paradigm shift.

“I’m going to be more of a runner that does everything else,” Robinson said. “Run-first like I did in college and then still have the access to go to receiver. Still having access to do the creative things out of the backfield. More so like they use Christian down there in San Francisco, something like that. That’s kind of the plan is here.”

Robinson caught 58 of 86 passes (45.3%) last season.

“Bijan is a running back, and certainly his flexibility will allow us to do some pretty cool things,” Zac Robinson said. “Certainly, we just want him to play running back, and we’ll be able to tailor things as we get going.”

In addition to Bijan Robinson, the Falcons have Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Carlos Washington Jr. and Jase McClellan at running back. Robert Burns is the lone fullback on the roster.

Allgeier rushed for 683 yards (363 after contact) and four touchdowns. He caught 18 of 23 targets for 193 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons will get a good look at Washington and McClellan, who was drafted in the sixth round (186th overall) this year out of Alabama, in the exhibition games.

Washington, who’s 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds, spent last season on the Falcons’ practice squad. McClellan, 5-11 and 212 pounds, missed the offseason with a foot injury.

McClellan played in 43 games at Alabama from 2020-23 and rushed 355 times for 1,981 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns. He also was a threat out of the backfield and caught 40 passes for 409 yards (10.2 yards per catch) and scored six touchdowns.

Burns, 5-11 and 222 pounds, spent last season on the Bears’ practice squad. He played four seasons at Miami and one at Connecticut.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

FALCONS 90-MAN DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

QB – Kirk Cousins, Taylor Heinicke, Michael Penix Jr., John Paddock

RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Carlos Washington Jr., Jase McClellan

FB – Robert Burns

WR – Drake London, Josh Ali, Austin Mack, Greg Washington, Dylan Drummond

Slot WR – Rondale Moore, Ray-Ray McCloud

TE – Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, John FitzPatrick, Austin Stogner, Ross Dwelley

LT – Jake Matthews, Tyler Vrabel, Barry Wesley, Andrew Stueber

LG – Matthew Bergeron, John Leglue, Ryan Coll

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton,

RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jaryd Jones-Smith

WR – Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge, Chris Blair, Isaiah Wooden, Daylen Baldwin, OJ Hiliare.

DEFENSE 3-4 alignment

DE – Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Demone Harris, James Smith-Williams, Brandon Dorlus

NT – David Onyemata, LaCale London, Tommy Togiai, Eddie Goldman, Zion Logue

DT – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Ta’Quon Graham, Prince Emil, Ruke Orhorhoro

LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Bradlee Anae, Kehinde Oginni

LILB – Kaden Elliss, Donavan Mutin, Milo Eifler

RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, JD Bertrand

ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Bralen Trice

CB – A.J. Terrell, Antonio Hamilton, Jayden Price, Anthony Sao

Nickel CB – Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Trey Vaval

FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Tre Tarpley III

SS – DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant, Lukas Denis, Dane Cruikshank

CB – Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Kevin King

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion, Ryan Sanborn

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

KOR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

