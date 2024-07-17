The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend July 17-24

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about a comedy show with Finesse Mitchell, a cooking class to enhance your grilling skills and a concert starring Janet Jackson.

Finesse Mitchell

Enjoy an evening of laughter with the comedian and actor known for his appearances on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and BET’s “Comic View.” Comedians Jordan Jackson and Kelly KDubb are also set to perform.

7:30 p.m. July 19. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com.

BV20: Then & Now Tour

Join the Grammy-nominated group Black Violin for an evening of hip-hop and classical music. Known for their multigenre sound, instrumentalists Kev Marcus and Wil B will take the stage to celebrate 20 years in the industry.

8 p.m. July 20. Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. 770-819-7765, ticketmaster.com.

Garden Grill-Out

Improve your grilling skills by attending this culinary class taught by chef Pamela Askerneese-Henry of Pam’s Magic Cauldron. You’ll learn how to best flavor meats and pair them with garden-fresh sides. Then you’ll wash it all down with a cold beverage.

3 p.m. July 21. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-5859, atlantabg.org.

Atlanta Open: The Final Showdown

Watch Sloane Stephens and Taylor Townsend face off during a three-set singles match. The game will marks their third time playing against one another. Attendees are also in for a few fun surprises.

7 p.m. July 21. Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-733-1221, ticketmaster.com.

Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour

Sing along to hits such as “Pleasure Principle,” “Control” and “That’s the Way Love Goes” during the legendary artist’s tour to celebrate her 50th anniversary in entertainment. Other performers on the ticket include rapper Nelly, who is slated to open.

8 p.m. July 21. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com.

