Clayton County residents pushing back on 31% property tax hike

Clayton resident Freddie Edenfield agreed. “Citizens are struggling with the basics: food, clothing, shelter,” he said. “They’ve got limited resources. They, and I, are not your ATM.”

At issue: Clayton leaders say they need to raise property taxes to make up for a projected $99 million shortfall in the $384 million general fund budget that county department heads say they will need to operate in fiscal 2025.

The county is proposing a millage rate increase from 16 mills to 18.5 mills — which would be a $261 tax increase for a home valued at $250,000, Clayton Deputy Chief Financial Officer Angela Jackson said.

The pushback comes as Clayton residents, both at Tuesday’s commission meeting and during a public hearing about the tax increase earlier in the day, complained they are seeing very little benefit from the tax dollars.

To dine at non-fast food restaurants, they have to cross county lines into neighboring Henry or Fayette, the Clayton residents said. The county’s retail landscape is overrun with discount and beauty supply stores and most new jobs are in distribution centers.

“We’ve got too many Dollar Stores, we’ve got too many fast-food restaurants,” said Conley resident Yvonne Braswell. “We have more than enough pitiful stores.”

Others said the increased costs will be a burden on the area’s seniors who are already living paycheck to paycheck and could make Clayton — arguably the most affordable county in metro Atlanta — out of reach for some people.

Barbara Evans said the property tax increase could make her and her husband, John, rethink living in Clayton after 31 years in the community.

“It’s going to be rough,” she said.

The county will hold two more public hearings on the property taxes, July 24 and Aug. 6.