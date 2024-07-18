Metro Atlanta

Clayton County residents pushing back on 31% property tax hike

The Clayton County Commission is considering a 31% increase in property taxes for fiscal 2025.

Credit: Natrice Miller

Credit: Natrice Miller

The Clayton County Commission is considering a 31% increase in property taxes for fiscal 2025.
By
1 minute ago

A packed house of angry Clayton County residents urged leaders Tuesday evening to ditch a plan to increase property taxes by 31%.

During a standing room only meeting of the county commission, residents said they are tapped out by higher gas, food, insurance and utility costs and that bankrolling more Clayton government spending shouldn’t happen this year.

“I implore you to maintain the current millage rate,” Jonesboro resident Valerie Zanders told the board. “Home values are increasing so you are already generating significantly more revenue than you previously had. Tighten your belts as I have already tightened mine.”

Clayton resident Freddie Edenfield agreed. “Citizens are struggling with the basics: food, clothing, shelter,” he said. “They’ve got limited resources. They, and I, are not your ATM.”

At issue: Clayton leaders say they need to raise property taxes to make up for a projected $99 million shortfall in the $384 million general fund budget that county department heads say they will need to operate in fiscal 2025.

The county is proposing a millage rate increase from 16 mills to 18.5 mills — which would be a $261 tax increase for a home valued at $250,000, Clayton Deputy Chief Financial Officer Angela Jackson said.

The pushback comes as Clayton residents, both at Tuesday’s commission meeting and during a public hearing about the tax increase earlier in the day, complained they are seeing very little benefit from the tax dollars.

To dine at non-fast food restaurants, they have to cross county lines into neighboring Henry or Fayette, the Clayton residents said. The county’s retail landscape is overrun with discount and beauty supply stores and most new jobs are in distribution centers.

“We’ve got too many Dollar Stores, we’ve got too many fast-food restaurants,” said Conley resident Yvonne Braswell. “We have more than enough pitiful stores.”

Others said the increased costs will be a burden on the area’s seniors who are already living paycheck to paycheck and could make Clayton — arguably the most affordable county in metro Atlanta — out of reach for some people.

Barbara Evans said the property tax increase could make her and her husband, John, rethink living in Clayton after 31 years in the community.

“It’s going to be rough,” she said.

The county will hold two more public hearings on the property taxes, July 24 and Aug. 6.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Emails show Republican leader’s involvement in Georgia election rules

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Education chief defends debt relief, blasts voucher law in Atlanta visit
1h ago

Credit: Fulton County Superior Court

Young Thug Trial: 19 months, 6 defendants and now a third judge

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Fani Willis aimed high. But now her RICOs lie in the ditch

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Fani Willis aimed high. But now her RICOs lie in the ditch

Credit: Ryon Horne

Prosecutor hid deal in death-penalty case, court filing alleges
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Education chief defends debt relief, blasts voucher law in Atlanta visit
1h ago
Why Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Hot today, but slightly cooler, rainier pattern coming
Featured

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Where to find a great hot dog in Atlanta for National Hot Dog Day
Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez, Marcell Ozuna make appearances in All-Star game
Ted Cruz mentions Laken Riley during Republican National Convention speech