News

A.M. ATL: Potential Peach State appointments

Plus: City Council raises, plant-covered buildings, Ted Lasso
By
19 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! No more rain in the forecast today, with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

News wise, we’ve got the latest on potential pay raises for Atlanta’s City Council and mayor, a sad update on a missing Marietta woman and new details about a foliage-draped development pitched for West Midtown. Plus the results from yesterday’s poll on self-driving rideshares!

But first: Which Georgia movers and shakers might find their way into the second Trump administration?

***

THE BEST PEOPLE

From left, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler listen to Donald Trump speak during his Oct. 28 rally at Georgia Tech.

Arvin Temkar/AJC

icon to expand image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

It’s been a week since Donald Trump became president-elect, and he’s already tapped a new chief of staff, a “border czar” and more.

  • We here at A.M. ATL, however, strive to be a Georgia-centric production — and figured you’d want to know which Peach State politicos could ultimately join the second Trump administration.

Good thing we’ve got reporters Tia Mitchell and Greg Bluestein on our side! Lots more details and insight in their full story, but here’s a quick rundown of the possibilities.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: If there’s one true manifestation of MAGA in Georgia, it’s the congresswoman from Rome. She’s previously suggested she’d love to serve as Trump’s secretary of homeland security.

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler: Already set to serve as cochair of Trump’s inaugural committee, Loeffler’s also very wealthy … which has its way of producing coveted ambassadorships.

Georgia GOP chairman Joshua McKoon during Donald Trump's Oct. 23 rally at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

Arvin Temkar/AJC

icon to expand image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia Republican Party Chair Josh McKoon: The former state senator (credited, among other things, with smoothing things over between Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp) may be in line for a high-profile gig at the Republican National Committee.

State Sen. Brandon Beach: A fixture at Trump campaign rallies, the Alpharetta Republican is “not seen as a pick for the Cabinet or another high-level position.” But he could emerge at a federal agency.

Nick Ayers: Might the former aide to Vice President Mike Pence ditch his conservative diaper company (really!) for a return to the White House?

Tia and Greg promise they’ll update their list of potential appointments as things progress, so stay tuned to AJC.com and Politically Georgia. And find more politics coverage below!

***

NOT DONE YET

Atlanta City Council Post 3 at-large candidates Nicole Evans Jones (left) and Eshe Collins.

Courtesy photos

icon to expand image

Courtesy photos

The “big” election may be over, but Atlanta residents still have something to vote for: a citywide council seat. Former educator and business owner Nicole Evans Jones and school board member Eshé Collins square off in the Dec. 3 runoff.

***

TRAGIC DISCOVERY

Police found 89-year-old Patricia Miele dead in a Marietta lake Monday. Her disappearance from a nearby memory care facility had triggered days of community-wide searches.

“In Mrs. Miele, we saw our own mothers and grandmothers and we wanted nothing more than to find her safely and return her to you,” Marietta police Chief David Beam said.

“While that wasn’t the outcome, know that our efforts were genuine, thorough and led by a servant’s heart.”

***

GROWING GREEN

A rendering of the proposed final phase of West Midtown's Star Metals District.

Allen Morris Co. and Oppenheim Architecture

icon to expand image

Allen Morris Co. and Oppenheim Architecture

The Star Metals District on Atlanta’s Westside may be growing again — this time with a proposal that includes buildings covered by plants and what would be the area’s tallest tower.

In all, we’re talking about 800 residential units, 200 hotel rooms and 100,000 square feet of retail.

***

THE QUARRY QUERY

Meanwhile, in Bartow County: Conservation efforts continue for the 14,000-acre property formerly known as the Pine Log Wildlife Management Area.

***

LUSTY LINKS

Couldn’t resist this national tidbit: Toymaker Mattel apologized after the packaging for a line of dolls promoting the forthcoming “Wicked” movie included a hyperlink … to an adult website.

***

FAILURE AND FALLOUT

Ole Miss fans celebrate their team's win over Georgia by taking down a goal post.

Jason Getz/AJC

icon to expand image

Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said he’s “absolutely not” considering benching quarterback Carson Beck — and deemed safety Jake Pope “an idiot” for seemingly celebrating with family friends wearing Ole Miss jerseys following Saturday’s loss in Oxford.

Oh, the SEC also fined Ole Miss $350,000 for its fans storming the field. UGA gets the cash.

***

‘CALL ME TED’

A new six-part docuseries on the life of Ted Turner (CNN founder, environmentalist and Atlanta sports team owner) drops tomorrow on Max.

The AJC’s Rodney Ho shares the skinny on “Call Me Ted” and the inspiration for highlighting his often outlandish life.

  • “His life is one big drama — cliff-hangers, life and death situations, poignant heartbreak,” one of the series’ producers told him.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Berry College selects new president

» Vietnamese-American veterans honored in Norcross

» Georgia high court rules DAs must comply with Open Records Act

» Georgia tax revenues declined for second straight month

***

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 12, 1954

Grady High School (now Midtown High) beat O’Keefe High School (now a building Georgia Tech uses for other purposes) on the gridiron. Then a “free-for-all fight involving spectators and girl students as well as boys” erupted.

Police said at least 500(!) people got involved. One had a railroad spike. Another wielded a box filled with cement. Someone hit a Grady player over the head with a chair!

Check out this year’s high school football playoff brackets here!

ajc.com

File photo

icon to expand image

File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

ajc.com

Robb Cohen for the AJC

icon to expand image

Robb Cohen for the AJC

AJC contributor Robb Cohen captured Cyndi Lauper and special guest Chaka Khan during Lauper’s recent farewell tour stop at State Farm Arena.

***

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Before taking over the AJC's morning newsletter, Tyler Estep worked as a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

Georgia Democrats seek ‘course correction’ after GOP’s decisive win
Placeholder Image

As Georgia Democrats struggle with Trump’s comeback, some point fingers inward
Placeholder Image

Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia members of Congress prepare for new GOP majority
Placeholder Image

Illustration by ArLuther Lee

With MARTA off the ballot, will two metro Atlanta counties finally vote to expand public...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

OBITUARY
Reg Murphy, the editor who was kidnapped in 1974, has died
A.M. ATL: Driver? What driver?
Georgians to remember famed Tuskegee Airmen on Veterans Day
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more