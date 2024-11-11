Berry College selects new president

One of North Georgia’s largest private colleges will soon have a new president.

Berry College announced Monday that Sandeep Mazumder, dean of Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, will become its next president in July. The current president, Stephen Briggs, is retiring at the end of the 2024-25 school year. Briggs has been Berry’s president since 2006.

The London-born Mazumder served as chair of the Department of Economics at Wake Forest University in North Carolina from 2017 to 2021. He began his teaching career there in 2009.