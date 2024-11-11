Police charge 2 additional suspects after Newnan 14-year-old shot to death

“I appreciate the work that our investigators have done in collaboration with the investigators from the Newnan Police Department,” Smith said. “Working together, they have identified and arrested additional offenders in this case investigation. This effort will continue going forward in the pursuit of justice for the Simon family and others affected by this senseless act. This investigation is still active and ongoing.”

Shortly before 11 on the night of the shooting, a passerby reported seeing a body beside the road in the 12000 block of Rocky Mount Road in Luthersville. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the victim, who had been shot to death, the sheriff’s office said.

At the time, investigators asked for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

“We are requesting that anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward,” Smith said after the teen’s death. “No detail is too small. If you saw Jordan or know where he may have been in the hours before his death, we need to hear from you. Your cooperation could be the key to bringing justice to this young man and his grieving family.”

In the early morning hours of Sept. 26, Stokes shared a Facebook post about a 14-year-old Newnan boy who had been killed.

“This (expletive) can’t be true about my baby brother,” Derez Simon posted, with a picture of Jordan.

But investigators believe Stokes already knew what had happened. Nine days after the teen was killed, Stokes was arrested. He was the first suspect charged in the case, but investigators have not released details about a possible motive.

The day after Stokes was arrested, the funeral was held for Jordan, according to his obituary.

“His passion was music, specifically rap,” the obituary states. “Wherever he went, he always greeted you with a big hug. Whenever he saw you, he was a beacon of kindness with a gentle soul. He touched all who knew him.”

All three suspects were being held without bond Monday in the Meriwether County jail, the sheriff’s office said.