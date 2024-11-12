Braves’ Chris Sale finalist for NL Cy Young Award

Sale has been the presumptive Cy Young Award winner ever since he earned the triple crown – which is when a pitcher leads his respective league in ERA, strikeouts and wins. Sale had 18 wins, finished with a 2.38 ERA and struck out 225 batters.

Spoiler: Every pitcher who has won the triple crown has also taken home the Cy Young Award in that same season.

Sale’s case should be no different. In a week and a half, he should win the first Cy Young of his career.

Sale, who recently won a Gold Glove Award, would be Atlanta’s first Cy Young Award winner since Tom Glavine in 1998.

Last offseason, the Braves acquired Sale from Boston for infielder Vaughn Grissom and cash. As it turns out, the Red Sox might’ve paid the bill for a Cy Young winner.

Sale helped the Braves reach the postseason for a seventh consecutive year. He didn’t pitch after Sept. 19 due to back spasms.