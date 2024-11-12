MARTA bus involved in deadly crash in SW Atlanta, police say

A MARTA bus was involved in a deadly wreck in southwest Atlanta on Monday night, authorities said.

Details are limited, but the crash happened at the intersection of Campbellton Road and Honeysuckle Lane, according to Atlanta police spokeswoman Sgt. TaSheena Brown. The heavily trafficked road is near Adams Park and Fort McPherson.

Brown said the crash involved the bus and another vehicle. Police have not stated what led to the collision or how many passengers were aboard the bus.