breaking
breaking

MARTA bus involved in deadly crash in SW Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a MARTA bus Monday night in southwest Atlanta.

AJC

AJC

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a MARTA bus Monday night in southwest Atlanta. (AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

A MARTA bus was involved in a deadly wreck in southwest Atlanta on Monday night, authorities said.

Details are limited, but the crash happened at the intersection of Campbellton Road and Honeysuckle Lane, according to Atlanta police spokeswoman Sgt. TaSheena Brown. The heavily trafficked road is near Adams Park and Fort McPherson.

Brown said the crash involved the bus and another vehicle. Police have not stated what led to the collision or how many passengers were aboard the bus.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Repairs to gas line near Georgia State Capitol complete after leak, evacuations
Placeholder Image

Henri Hollis

At least 3 killed in Saturday morning shootings in Atlanta
Placeholder Image

AP

In a south Georgia town racked by legal conflict, an election didn't end until 3:50 am
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman

Check out latest results from Georgia and national races
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Marietta Police Department

89-year-old who went missing from Marietta senior care home found dead2h ago
Police charge 2 additional suspects after Newnan 14-year-old shot to death
Man shot, killed near University of West Georgia campus in Carrollton
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more