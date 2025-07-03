Clean energy proponents warn Georgia could face job losses, higher electricity prices and contraction in its solar, battery and electric vehicle industries after President Donald Trump’s signature domestic policy legislation passed Friday.

“This bill is a stunningly reckless blow to America’s economy and our environment,” said Ed Keefe, the executive director of E2, a nonpartisan advocacy group that promotes clean energy jobs and investment.

The massive legislation, dubbed the “one big, beautiful bill,” narrowly passed the House of Representatives, 218 to 214, Friday afternoon after more than a day of negotiations and a record-breaking speech. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, was part of the team pushing Republican House members to support the bill.

“If you ran on Trump’s coattails, then don’t stall his legislation. Help get it done,” he said in a social media post in the hours before the vote.

All nine GOP members of the House from Georgia voted for the bill, and all five Democratic Georgia House members opposed it.

The bill cleared the Senate earlier this week with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.

Now it heads to Trump’s desk to be signed into law.