Georgia Bulldogs
SEC fines Ole Miss $350,000 for field storming, money will go to Georgia

Mississippi fans celebrate by taking down a goal post after Mississippi defeated Georgia 28-10 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Mississippi fans celebrate by taking down a goal post after Mississippi defeated Georgia 28-10 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By Connor Riley
24 minutes ago

ATHENS — The SEC announced it would fine Ole Miss $350,000 for its fans storming the field after the Rebels’ 28-10 win on Saturday, which handed Georgia its first loss to a team not named Alabama since November 2020.

Per SEC rules, the money from the fine will go directly to Georgia. Prior to a 2023 revision, the money would’ve gone to the SEC’s post-graduate scholarship fund. This is the second time since 2023 that Ole Miss has been fined for field storming, which is where $250,000 of the fine comes from. The additional $100,000 comes from rushing the field before the game had concluded.

Ole Miss fans came onto the field with 16 seconds remaining in the game. The field was cleared the Rebels to take one final kneel-down before fans returned.

This is not the first time this season an opponent has been fined following a game against Georgia, as Texas was fined $250,000 for throwing trash on the field in what was a 30-15 win for the Bulldogs.

The trip to Oxford was Georgia’s final road game of the 2024 season. The Bulldogs finish out the season with home games against Tennessee, UMass and Georgia Tech.

If Georgia is to make it into the 12-team College Football Playoff, the Bulldogs will likely have to win out.

“It’s tough, but you know what, our future’s in front of us,” Smart said. “We’ve got a big game next week. We’ve got to go out, and we’ve got to find a way to execute at a higher level.”

