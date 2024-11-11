ATHENS — The SEC announced it would fine Ole Miss $350,000 for its fans storming the field after the Rebels’ 28-10 win on Saturday, which handed Georgia its first loss to a team not named Alabama since November 2020.

Per SEC rules, the money from the fine will go directly to Georgia. Prior to a 2023 revision, the money would’ve gone to the SEC’s post-graduate scholarship fund. This is the second time since 2023 that Ole Miss has been fined for field storming, which is where $250,000 of the fine comes from. The additional $100,000 comes from rushing the field before the game had concluded.

Ole Miss fans came onto the field with 16 seconds remaining in the game. The field was cleared the Rebels to take one final kneel-down before fans returned.