Things to Do
Things to Do

Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more

Chaka Khan stopped by on stage for ‘Time after Time.’
Chaka Khan and Cyndi Lauper
Chaka Khan and Cyndi Lauper
Chaka Khan and Cyndi Lauper
Chaka Khan and Cyndi Lauper
Chaka Khan and Cyndi Lauper
Chaka Khan and Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Aly & AJ
Aly & AJ
Aly & AJ
Aly & AJ
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
1 / 26
Cyndi Lauper and special guest Chaka Khan at Lauper's Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour stop at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
By
43 minutes ago

Over the decades, Cyndi Lauper has always been driven by the beat of her own heart, from her hyperbolic fashion choices, to her unapologetic love of wrestling to her Tony-winning work on Broadway. And she still speaks proudly with a Queens accent that would impress Edith Bunker.

At age 71, she is touring for the first time in a decade, making what she calls a farewell run through North America and Europe, giving concertgoers her biggest hits and a bevy of beloved fan favorites. She stopped at State Farm Arena Sunday night for a nearly sold-out show featuring massive video screens full of kinetic images, a high-energy seven-piece backup band and multiple costume changes.

Cyndi Lauper gives her signature pose she did on the cover of her "She's So Unusual" breakthrough album from 1983 during her State Farm Arena concert on Nov. 10, 2024. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

RODNEY HO/rho

icon to expand image

RODNEY HO/rho

Lauper opened a bit stiffly both physically and vocally, missing a few notes on “Goonies R Good Enough.” But her vocals and energy levels both strengthened as the concert went along.

Over 100 minutes and 16 songs, she showcased her balladry (“I Drove All Night”), her torch singing (“Shine”) and her pure punk rock aesthetic (the criminally underrated “Change of Heart” and her propulsive cover of Atlanta band the Brains’ “Money Changes Everything” that concluded her main set and featured her jumping around the set like a banshee.)

The vocal highlight of the night was her bracing cover of the Gene Pitney 1964 top 10 hit “I’m Gonna Be Strong,” which she first recorded when she was in the rock band Blue Angel three years before she broke it big with her debut album “She’s So Unusual.”

Cyndi Lauper played guitar for "Sisters of Avalon" during her farewell tour stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta Nov. 10, 2024. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

icon to expand image

RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

She was also characteristically gabby at points with her sardonic sense of humor on full display. “We played a film” featuring Lauper through the decades, she said, “in case you walked into the wrong concert.” She described herself as a “ruffian, a little ‘what the hell!’”

But she also said this concert was a true thank you to her fans, giving a shout out to various famous wrestlers, her late mother and her former manager, producer and boyfriend David Wolff. “I figure if this is it, this is my gift to you,” she told the audience. “I may as well do this while I still can.”

She was also frank about how she skyrocketed to fame in 1983, then her career “hit the skids.” But Details magazine founder Annie Flanders gave her perspective by telling her that “there are many chapters in your life. You can’t let one thing define who you are. You learn and grow and experience real life.”

So Lauper “started a new chapter.”

She released her 1993 album “Hatful of Stars,” which didn’t become a huge hit but was embraced by both critics and hard core fans. She sang two lovely cuts from that album “Who Let in the Rain” and “Sally’s Pigeons,” a ballad about a childhood friend who died as a teen when she had a backdoor abortion pre-Roe vs. Wade.

Her only remotely political statement came while describing that song, noting that women while she was growing up were “disenfranchised at every level. … I didn’t think I would become a second-class citizen again.”

Cyndi Lauper wore a washboard, a yellow wig and bright yellow frilly accents over a red dress during her cover of Wanda Jackson's "Funnel of Love" from her 2016 album "Detour." RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

icon to expand image

RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

This Christian Soriano outfit, Cyndi Lauper said, was to give her fans a bit of "glamor" while singing "Sally's Pigeons" at her nearly sold-out State Farm Arena stop in Atlanta Nov. 10, 2024. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

icon to expand image

RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

It would be criminal not to mention her fashion picks. She opened in a space-age style jacket with pewter tights gathered all the way down her legs while she sang “She-Bop.” Her goofiest outfit was a long red jacket with billowy bright yellow sleeve covers, black thigh-high stockings and a literal washboard over her chest for “Iko Iko.” She later moved on to a long cream-colored suit jacket playfully imprinted on the front and back with a black lace bra and garter for “Sisters of Avalon” until the end of the pre-encore set. During the encore, she donned a black-and-white pantsuit outfit with a wig that made her resemble Christina Aguilera.

In other cities, Lauper has occasionally brought in guests to sing “Time After Time” with her. In Columbus, Ohio, and Nashville, Tennessee, pop singer Elle King joined her. At Madison Square Garden for a hometown visit, crooner Sam Smith was her duet partner. Singer-songwriter Amanda Shires accompanied Lauper in Washington, D.C.

At State Farm Arena, R&B legend Chaka Khan popped in for a surprise appearance but appeared like she only knew “Time After Time” in passing, botching the lyrics and the melody. At one point, it was clear Chaka Khan was reading off a teleprompter karaoke style.

For Lauper’s encore, she spent two songs at a specially designed stage in the center of State Farm Arena created by Brooklyn artist Daniel Wertzel where fans blow a piece of fabric around in mesmerizingly random fashion. (Think the plastic grocery bag in the 1999 film “American Beauty” but much prettier.) During “True Colors,” Lauper held an oversize rainbow-colored scarf and let it fly above her and sometimes on her.

Cyndi Lauper uses artist Daniel Wertzel's "Air Fountain" installation in the center of State Farm Arena to maneuver a multi-colored sheet during "True Colors" as part of her encore Nov. 10, 2024. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

RODNEY HO/rho@a

icon to expand image

RODNEY HO/rho@a

Lauper finished with her signature anthem “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and honored renowned Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. “She was doing things that were off the charts,” Lauper said. “She takes the energy of the universe and puts them into dots. She releases those dots to the sky with love. Picture a pink light that goes up and all dots inside you swirling about to bring a lot of love to this place.”

Her entire band wore matching white clothes with red dots, attacking the song with gusto and callbacks galore, bringing a final jolt of joy to a sated audience.

“Take care,” Lauper concluded. “See you in the next chapter.”

The final moments of Cyndi Lauper's State Farm Arena concert in Atlanta just past 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. "See you in the next chapter," Lauper said. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

RODNEY HO/rho@a

icon to expand image

RODNEY HO/rho@a

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Cyndi Lauper still just wants to have fun at upcoming Atlanta show
Placeholder Image

AP

Beyoncé leads the 2025 Grammy noms, becoming the most nominated artist in the show’s...
Placeholder Image

AP

Beyoncé channels Pamela Anderson in 'Baywatch' for Halloween video asking viewers to vote
Placeholder Image

AP

Minneapolis musician Tyka Nelson, Prince's sister and only full sibling, dies at 64
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Americans’ most disliked Thanksgiving foods might surprise you1h ago
Meet Suzi Bass nominees from ‘Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812’
43rd Georgia Veterans Day Parade brings out patriotism, unity
Featured
Placeholder Image

Ben Gray

43rd Georgia Veterans Day Parade brings out patriotism, unity
A Cobb student warned friends about a shooting threat. He was expelled for it
Saints hold on to defeat Falcons, 20-17